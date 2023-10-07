Ciara Says The Birth Of Her First Son With Future Made Her Decide To Break Up With Him!

Ciara is revealing how the birth of her first son changed her perspective on a lot of things.

In case you need a refresher, the Goodies songstress started dating rapper Future in 2012, and the pair got engaged quickly after. They welcomed their son, Future Zahir Wilburn Jr., into the world in 2014 — and then broke up when he was just an infant. She moved on that same year with her current hubby Russell Wilson, whom she married in 2016, and had two more kiddos — Sienna Princess and Win Harrison. Now, expecting her fourth child, the 37-year-old is looking back at how her kids changed her life, particularly her 9-year-old.

On Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, the Level Up singer explained how she felt she needed a change in her life after her son was born: