Ciara Says The Birth Of Her First Son With Future Made Her Decide To Break Up With Him!

Ciara is revealing how the birth of her first son changed her perspective on a lot of things.
In case you need a refresher, the Goodies songstress started dating rapper Future in 2012, and the pair got engaged quickly after. They welcomed their son, Future Zahir Wilburn Jr., into the world in 2014 — and then broke up when he was just an infant. She moved on that same year with her current hubby Russell Wilson, whom she married in 2016, and had two more kiddos — Sienna Princess and Win Harrison. Now, expecting her fourth child, the 37-year-old is looking back at how her kids changed her life, particularly her 9-year-old.
On Wednesday’s episode of Call Her Daddy, the Level Up singer explained how she felt she needed a change in her life after her son was born:
“When you know you’re supposed to make a super-defined decision in your life, you know it from, like, the head to your feet and your soul and your body, you know it. It’s almost like your tastebuds change … You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change but what does that mean?”
Speaking to podcast host Alex Cooper, she went on to describe how after having her baby, she didn’t have room in her life to “play around” anymore:
“When you tired, you tired. We get tired and we don’t want to be tired all the time. I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full. How am I living my life? I always say, ‘Don’t let anybody waste your time.'”
While speaking on her relationship with her husband Russell, she compared it to her toxic relationship with Future:
“Me and Russ always talk about being equally yoked. For us, from day one, it was a healthy place and I thank God, because we always saw a lot of things the same way and I think that’s more than half the battle when you’re kind of aligned … It’s definitely like how someone talks to you, what’s their track record and sometimes too, listen, you see things how you see them and sometimes you do overlook things because of your perspective. A person can tell you everything, like ‘I’ve changed,’ and I’ve heard those stories before [and] I’ve heard that song before… Sometimes you tend to put the words before the action.”
Finishing up, she left everyone with a powerful statement:
“It takes two [to] show up. [And if you’re not,] I’m not showing up either… You ain’t gonna waste my life.”
Yes!! Tell ’em!!
Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):
We’re glad to hear Ciara is in a happy and healthy place now with her fam by her side! Reactions, Perezcious readers?
[Image via Ciara/Instagram/Judy Eddy/WENN.com]