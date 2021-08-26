Kristen Stewart Channels Princess Diana In Stunning First Teaser For Spencer -- Watch HERE!

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold, and yet the couple must make peace through the all-important Christmas festivities at Queen Elizabeth‘s amazing Sandringham Estate.

Such is the opener for Spencer, the much-anticipated upcoming movie that famously cast Kristen Stewart in the role of the late Princess of Wales.

On Thursday morning, the film’s producers released the very first look at the highly-anticipated film. It is but a teaser — just over a minute — and doesn’t give away too much away, though sadly we probably know largely what to expect from what we know happened from history.

But it does give us a taste of the shooting style, the overall feel we can expect from director Pablo Larrain, and, yes, even the first on-camera words we hear spoken by K-Stew in her British accent!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow!!!

Obviously, most all of us are well aware of at least the very broad points in Princess Diana’s story, but to have this movie pare it down and cover such a specific, important time with such beautiful shots and attention to detail really is something.

We love what we saw (above), Perezcious readers! What about you?! Sound OFF with your take on Spencer down in the comments (below)…

[Image via YouTube]