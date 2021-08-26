Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In September!

Netflix is getting some big additions in September — but some big losses, too.

First, let’s talk about the good news! We’re getting more classic movies like School of Rock, the entire Jaws franchise, and the more-important-than-ever Do The Right Thing.

There’s the return of hits like Lucifer, Sex Education, The Circle, and Dear White People. Then there’s also some spicy-looking originals like Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin on a clock, Worth, featuring Michael Keaton in a battle for the 9/11 responders’ families, and Afterlife of the Party, with Victoria Justice as a young woman who needs to right her wrongs — after she suddenly dies! Those are some big adds!

Unfortunately to make room for the new content, we’re losing the Austin Powers movies, the first three Karate Kid films, Scott Pilgrim VS The World, and all of Penny Dreadful.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available September 1 How to Be a Cowboy — Netflix Original Series Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — Netflix Documentary A Cinderella Story Agatha Christie’s Crooked House Barbie Big City Big Dreams Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982) The Blue Lagoon (1980) Chappie Clear and Present Danger Cliffhanger Cold Mountain Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles Dear John Do the Right Thing Freedom Writers Green Lantern House Party House Party 2 House Party 3 The Interview Kid-E-Cats: Season 2 Labyrinth Letters to Juliet Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) Mars Attacks! Marshall Mystery Men The Nutty Professor The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps Once Upon a Time in America Open Season 2 Rhyme & Reason School of Rock Tears of the Sun Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins Available September 2 Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film Final Account Q-Force — Netflix Original Series Available September 3 Dive Club — Netflix Family Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series Sharkdog — Netflix Family Worth — Netflix Film Available September 6 Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2) Available September 7 Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family On the Verge — Netflix Original Series Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary Available September 8 The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly) Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series JJ+E — Netflix Film Available September 9 Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary Available September 10 Kate — Netflix Film Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family Prey — Netflix Film Yowamushi Pedal Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series Available September 13 Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes) Available September 14 A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family Available September 15 Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series Nightbooks — Netflix Film Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9 Schumacher — Netflix Documentary Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly) Available September 16 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family Jaws Jaws 2 Jaws 3 Jaws: The Revenge My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary Available September 17 Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series Squid Game — Netflix Original Series The Stronghold — Netflix Film Available September 19 Dark Skies Available September 20 Grown Ups Available September 21 Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Available September 22 Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series Intrusion — Netflix Film Jaguar — Netflix Original Series Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary Available September 23 Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film Available September 24 Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family The Starling — Netflix Film Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary Available September 28 Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special Available September 29 The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series Friendzone — Netflix Film MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1 Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film Available September 30 Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Luna Park — Netflix Original Series The Phantom TBA Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving September 3 Kicking and Screaming Leaving September 6 Midnight Special Leaving September 7 Ripper Street: Series 1-5 Leaving September 11 Turbo Leaving September 12 I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2 Leaving September 14 Pawn Stars: Season 2 Leaving September 15 Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2 As Above, So Below Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Leaving September 16 Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3 Leaving September 18 Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4 Leaving September 26 The Grandmaster Leaving September 30 Air Force One Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me Boogie Nights Cradle 2 the Grave Evil: Season 1 Fools Rush In Insidious The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part II Kung Fu Panda Kung Fu Panda 2 No Strings Attached The Pianist Prom Night The Queen Star Trek Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4 Star Trek: Seasons 1-3 Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7 The Unicorn: Season 1 Why Do Fools Fall in Love

[Image via Paramount/Netflix/Universal/YouTube.]