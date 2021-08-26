Got A Tip?

Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In September!

Netflix Coming Going September 2021

Netflix is getting some big additions in September — but some big losses, too.

First, let’s talk about the good news! We’re getting more classic movies like School of Rock, the entire Jaws franchise, and the more-important-than-ever Do The Right Thing.

There’s the return of hits like LuciferSex EducationThe Circle, and Dear White People. Then there’s also some spicy-looking originals like Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin on a clock, Worth, featuring Michael Keaton in a battle for the 9/11 responders’ families, and Afterlife of the Party, with Victoria Justice as a young woman who needs to right her wrongs — after she suddenly dies! Those are some big adds!

Unfortunately to make room for the new content, we’re losing the Austin Powers movies, the first three Karate Kid films, Scott Pilgrim VS The World, and all of Penny Dreadful.

See everything coming — and going (below)!

Available September 1

How to Be a Cowboy — Netflix Original Series

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — Netflix Documentary

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Available September 2

Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film

Final Account

Q-Force — Netflix Original Series

Available September 3

Dive Club — Netflix Family

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series

Sharkdog — Netflix Family

Worth — Netflix Film

Available September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2)

Available September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family

On the Verge — Netflix Original Series

Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary

Available September 8

The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)

Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

JJ+E — Netflix Film

Available September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary

The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary

Available September 10

Kate — Netflix Film

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family

Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family

Prey — Netflix Film

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series

Available September 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes)

Available September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family

Available September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series

Nightbooks — Netflix Film

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)

Available September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary

Available September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film

Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series

The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film

Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Squid Game — Netflix Original Series

The Stronghold — Netflix Film

Available September 19

Dark Skies

Available September 20

Grown Ups

Available September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Available September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film

Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series

Intrusion — Netflix Film

Jaguar — Netflix Original Series

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary

Available September 23

Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film

Available September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series

Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series

Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series

My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family

The Starling — Netflix Film

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary

Available September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special

Available September 29

The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series

Friendzone — Netflix Film

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series

No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film

Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film

Available September 30

Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Luna Park — Netflix Original Series

The Phantom

TBA

Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime

Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series

Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary

Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

And here’s what’s leaving!

Leaving September 3

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving September 6

Midnight Special

Leaving September 7

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving September 11

Turbo

Leaving September 12

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving September 14

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving September 15

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving September 16

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 18

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving September 26

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 30

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Boogie Nights

Cradle 2 the Grave

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part II

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

No Strings Attached

The Pianist

Prom Night

The Queen

Star Trek

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7

The Unicorn: Season 1

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

