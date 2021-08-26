Everything Coming & Going On Netflix In September!

Netflix is getting some big additions in September — but some big losses, too.
First, let’s talk about the good news! We’re getting more classic movies like School of Rock, the entire Jaws franchise, and the more-important-than-ever Do The Right Thing.
There’s the return of hits like Lucifer, Sex Education, The Circle, and Dear White People. Then there’s also some spicy-looking originals like Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin on a clock, Worth, featuring Michael Keaton in a battle for the 9/11 responders’ families, and Afterlife of the Party, with Victoria Justice as a young woman who needs to right her wrongs — after she suddenly dies! Those are some big adds!
Unfortunately to make room for the new content, we’re losing the Austin Powers movies, the first three Karate Kid films, Scott Pilgrim VS The World, and all of Penny Dreadful.
See everything coming — and going (below)!
Available September 1
How to Be a Cowboy — Netflix Original Series
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — Netflix Documentary
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Available September 2
Afterlife of the Party — Netflix Film
Final Account
Q-Force — Netflix Original Series
Available September 3
Dive Club — Netflix Family
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — Netflix Original Series
Sharkdog — Netflix Family
Worth — Netflix Film
Available September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary (Episodes 1 and 2)
Available September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — Netflix Family
On the Verge — Netflix Original Series
Untold: Breaking Point — Netflix Documentary
Available September 8
The Circle: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)
Into the Night: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
JJ+E — Netflix Film
Available September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — Netflix Documentary
The Women and the Murderer — Netflix Documentary
Available September 10
Kate — Netflix Film
Firedrake the Silver Dragon — Netflix Family
Metal Shop Masters — Netflix Original Series
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — Netflix Family
Prey — Netflix Film
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
Lucifer: The Final Season — Netflix Original Series
Available September 13
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — Netflix Documentary Series (New episodes)
Available September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure — Netflix Family
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — Netflix Family
Available September 15
Nailed It!: Season 6 — Netflix Original Series
Nightbooks — Netflix Film
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot To Handle Latino — Netflix Original Series (New episodes weekly)
Available September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — Netflix Family
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys — Netflix Documentary
Available September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya — Netflix Film
Chicago Party Aunt — Netflix Original Series
The Father Who Moves Mountains — Netflix Film
Sex Education: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
Squid Game — Netflix Original Series
The Stronghold — Netflix Film
Available September 19
Dark Skies
Available September 20
Grown Ups
Available September 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — Netflix Family
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Available September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl — Netflix Film
Dear White People: Volume 4 — Netflix Original Series
Intrusion — Netflix Film
Jaguar — Netflix Original Series
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — Netflix Documentary
Available September 23
Je Suis Karl — Netflix Film
Available September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Ganglands (Braqueurs) — Netflix Original Series
Jailbirds New Orleans — Netflix Original Series
Midnight Mass — Netflix Original Series
My Little Pony: A New Generation — Netflix Family
The Starling — Netflix Film
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
Available September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist — Netflix Family
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — Netflix Comedy Special
Available September 29
The Chestnut Man — Netflix Original Series
Friendzone — Netflix Film
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — Netflix Original Series
No One Gets Out Alive — Netflix Film
Polly Pocket: Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love — Netflix Film
Available September 30
Love 101: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Luna Park — Netflix Original Series
The Phantom
TBA
Baki Hanma — Netflix Anime
Bangkok Breaking — Netflix Original Series
Crime Stories: India Detectives — Netflix Documentary
Kota Factory: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
And here’s what’s leaving!
Leaving September 3
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving September 6
Midnight Special
Leaving September 7
Ripper Street: Series 1-5
Leaving September 11
Turbo
Leaving September 12
I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2
Leaving September 14
Pawn Stars: Season 2
Leaving September 15
Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
As Above, So Below
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Leaving September 16
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3
Leaving September 18
Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4
Leaving September 26
The Grandmaster
Leaving September 30
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Boogie Nights
Cradle 2 the Grave
Evil: Season 1
Fools Rush In
Insidious
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part II
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
No Strings Attached
The Pianist
Prom Night
The Queen
Star Trek
Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
The Unicorn: Season 1
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
