Lana Del Rey Brings Out Camila Cabello For A Surprise Duet During Coachella Weekend 2!

Lana Del Rey LUVS Camila Cabello’s new song… Enough to perform it with her at Coachella!

On Friday night, the Born To Die singer surprised audience members at weekend two of the Indio, California music festival with a surprise duet with Camila! She brought out the 27-year-old, who recently traded in her classic brunette tresses for a platinum blonde look, and the duo sang Camila’s new song I Luv It, which dropped late last month.

Related: Fans React To Taylor Swift’s New Fortnight Music Video!

Lana wore a sparkly black dress and matching boots as she let her long locks flow freely over shoulders, while Camila sported a cropped white t-shirt, blue jeans, and her edgy new hair. While the song is definitely more fast paced than a lot of Lana’s solo stuff, it looked like she had a BLAST performing with the former Voice host! The two lit up the stage as they danced next to each other, spun each other around, and traded compliments! At the end, the A&W singer told the audience:

“This is my girl! I had so much fun with her, I love this song to death.”

She then spoke directly to Camila:

“Thank you so much, angel, for singing with me.”

The Señorita singer responded:

“This is an honor for me. You’re one of my favorite artists of all time, I love you so much!”

Loves it!

A Lana x Camila collab definitely wasn’t on our 2024 Bingo cards, but we’re not mad at it!! They both looked fantastic and had put on a great show! See the footage HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]