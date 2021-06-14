Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Attends Film Premiere Half Hour After Getting Attacked By A Dog -- See The Pics!

This is the epitome of “the show must go on”!

Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara McGregor had a unique red carpet look for the premiere of The Birthday Cake — but it wasn’t intentional. The 25-year-old shared the pics to Instagram (HERE), revealing she had been bitten by a dog on her FACE just a half hour before. While she still looks gorgeous, the gnarly scars across her nose and cheek make for a very rugged accessory!

The star added a photo from the hospital amid the professional pics, captioning her post:

“When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet thank you @themobmuseum for having us, @thebirthdaycakemovie comes out in theaters and on VOD June 18th! @pgdm @swindled717 @sienaoberman congratulations!! thank you @fendi for the suit”

The Birthday Cake co-star Jeremy Allen White commented that the actress “looks tough,” while Kaia Gerber wrote that she was “so badass.” Model Martha Hunt commented:

“owww! you’re hot though “

Clara served as both actor and co-producer on The Birthday Cake, which also stars Val Kilmer, Ashley Benson, and Penn Badgley. Dad didn’t appear to be present amid the pup emergency and premiere despite also appearing in the film. The pair have had a somewhat rocky relationship in the past, seeing how Clara publicly trashed Mary Elizabeth Winstead after Ewan left her mother Eve Mavrakis for his Fargo co-star. But their relationship must have come a long way since then if they’re working on projects together now.

We hope Clara feels better soon, but in the meantime, she’s definitely rocking this look!

[Image via Clara McGregor/Instagram & Judy Eddy/WENN]