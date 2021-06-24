Former Bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis Awkwardly Recreates Clare Crawley Breakup In Video With… His Daughter?!

Talk about awkward! It has been seven years since Juan Pablo Galavis blindsided Clare Crawley by breaking up with her in the season 18 finale of The Bachelor. And now, his daughter has taken to social media to mock her father’s less-than-stellar moment!

In a recent video on TikTok, Camila Galavis and Juan Pablo reenacted the scene as they walk through the house, and she looks over her shoulder to mouth the infamous words from Clare following their split. The 40-year-old hairstylist said at the time:

“I lost respect for you because I’ll tell you what, I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you.”

OUCH! As fans may recall, the athlete didn’t seem too heartbroken as she walked away. Before handing the final rose to Nikki Ferrell, the athlete muttered to the camera:

“Woah, I’m glad I didn’t pick her.”

And thus solidified his spot as probably the most hated Bachelor in the franchise’s history. You can ch-ch-check out the viral video (below):

If you’re curious how it really went down, take a look at the unforgettable scene (below):

We still get chills! When she was announced as The Bachelorette, Crawley opened up to former host Chris Harrison about how that heartbreaking situation has become an “empowering one.” She explained:

“I do not regret that moment, and I would not change that moment for anything. I had been through some pretty terrible relationships, and I was that girl that let guys walk all over me, and I had never stood up for myself ever before. And it was just one of the greatest moments of my life to finally stand up there and say, ‘None of it is OK.’ And not just to him but to essentially every guy that ever hurt me before and took advantage of me. It was like, ‘No more.’”

Who needs Juan Pablo anyways when she has Dale Moss by her side, right!

For his part, the 39-year-old reality star revealed he was actually invited to appear on his former girlfriend’s season. He said on the Almost Famous podcast:

“I was going to go on Clare’s season because I got a call from the producers that said, ‘You know, Juan, Clare wants to make peace with you.’ I’m fine with it, I have nothing against anybody. … I said, ‘Well, let me think about it.’ But then everything changed.”

Obviously, that guest role never happened as Clare left the show early with her beau Dale. And we’re pretty sure she couldn’t care less about this clip!

Reactions to Juan Pablo recreating his infamous break up with Crawley? Let us know in the comments (below)!

