Claudia Conway’s American Idol Audition Finally Aired -- With An Appearance From Kellyanne

Claudia Conway has officially moved mediums.

The daughter of a Donald Trump spokesperson and a prominent “Never Trump” Republican first made a name for herself speaking out against her parents’ views on TikTok. The family dynamic has been contentious to say the least, with Claudia making public accusations of abuse against her mother. But now, she wants to make a name for herself outside of the political family drama.

Which brings us to American Idol. The 16-year-old first informed her followers she had auditioned for the singing competition back in November, but on Sunday, her episode finally aired. When Claudia walked into the audition room, judge Katy Perry’s reaction was written all over her face. She immediately asked the teen if she was okay, to which Claudia replied “No but yes.”

Clarifying for the other judges, she explained:

“I’m Claudia Conway. My parents are high profile political figures. My mother is Kellyanne Conway. She worked for Donald Trump. And my dad is George Conway. He worked against Donald Trump. … It’s a lot… but I agree to disagree with my mom and my dad.”

In another clip, she reflected:

“I had to move to DC when I was 12, and I hated it. When your mom is working for the President of the United States, who you very much disagree with, it’s really hard.”

That’s when Kellyanne herself made a (virtual) appearance. Speaking via video chat, Claudia confessed to her mother that she was “really really nervous.” Kellyane replied:

“You should be nervous, honey. It’s a very humbling experience. Do you know how many people like you when you were a little girl until now dream of even having the opportunity to audition for American Idol? This is your time to shine. Remember honey, winners are people that are willing to lose.”

Asked by the Daisy singer if Kellyanne still hugs her after all the drama, Claudia admitted:

“Yeah, she loves me and I love her. I just feel like our relationship, it’s a little iffy. … Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed so then I got social media and was like, ‘Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard.'”

She continued:

“The internet can be a very, very dark place. But when life is all going down hill, I have my music. Now, I want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama and let people know that I am a singer and this is what I want to do.”

The social media starlet went on to sing Love on the Brain by Rihanna before being stopped by the judges. They prompted her to sing her second tune, When We Were Young by Adele, which earned her a No (from Luke Bryan) and two Yeses (from Katy and Lionel Richie), ultimately landing the golden ticket to Hollywood.

Check out the audition below:

Over on TikTok, Claudia warned fans before he episode aired that she wasn’t pleased with her audition, both because she was sick with strep throat and because the interviews about and with her parents triggered anxiety and PTSD. In comments, she claimed that Katy’s questions sent her “into fight or flight mode” and that the segment with her mother was “all scripted and staged and i cried before.”

However, in another recent video she promised followers that she was happy and well. She shared:

“I’m alive right now, and I’m thriving. And you know, like six months ago, I didn’t think I would be alive. But I’m here. So… you’ll be here too. It gets better, I promise.”

We’re so glad Claudia is doing well and hope the rest of her American Idol journey is fulfilling! Best of luck!

