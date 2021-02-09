Claudia Conway Returns To TikTok After Public Feud With Mom Kellyanne -- And Explains Her American Idol Audition!

It’s good to see Claudia Conway back on social media — and now she’s taking an even bigger stage!

Last we heard from the teen — just a couple weeks ago — she was taking a break from social media to work on her relationship with her mother. Many of her followers were concerned to see the 16-year-old disappear after the alarming videos she shared alleging abuse against Kellyanne Conway, and worried that she was being silenced by her parents.

Related: ICYMI — Kellyanne Accused Of Posting Nude Photo Of Claudia To Twitter

But last week, Claudia quietly made her return to TikTok with some very normal videos that didn’t reference the drama at all. Of course, many commenters expressed their concern (and even some conspiracy theories that the Trump admin alum was the one posting). Claudia responded that she was “making the best” of her situation and that in fact, she hadn’t seen her mom “in over a week.”

As it turns out, her return to social media may be temporary — or at least, it may mark her transition from TikTok to TV. As we previously reported, Claudia had auditioned for American Idol back in November. But with the new season about to begin, ABC is milking the young woman’s appearance for all it’s worth in their new promo. Check it out below:

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket ???????? Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol ???? pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

For those unfamiliar with Claudia’s journey, the promo must have come as a surprise because she began trending on Twitter shortly after. So she logged on to TikTok to set the record straight, and explained:

“So I’m scrolling on Twitter just now and I’m looking at the trending list. And surprise surprise, I’m trending again. I don’t know why that’s become a normal thing in my life, that’s kind of like normalcy to me. But this time it’s actually really cool, about American Idol. I know I made a video in November saying I was auditioning. I did audition, and it’ll be on air this Sunday, February 14th.”

She then shared:

“I’ve been singing my whole life, I grew up in musical theater. Music has been one of the pillars in my life and I wouldn’t be here without it. I play about eight instruments. I’ve just been doing it since I could walk. They saw a video I posted as a joke of me singing and they were like, ‘Do you wanna audition?’ and I was like….oh s**t. Yeah. ‘Cause why the f — Who wouldn’t? Everyone thinks this is a publicity stunt or me trying to be like… whatever… but music is a passion.”

In another video, she continued:

“So basically, that’s that. I know half the world sees me as a joke because of my parents, or whatever bulls**t, but I’m not a joke, you know. I’m just a 16 year old with passions and, y’know, trying to figure out her future. This is a really, really, really f***ing cool opportunity that I went with immediately because if American Idol reaches out to you, you don’t say no. That doesn’t happen. But yeah, really excited. Tune in, ABC. This Sunday.”

Related: Russell Brand Claims He ‘Really Tried’ To Save His Marriage To Katy Perry

She concluded the clip by adding:

“And I think the story of me going on, and kind of what I talked about, is really really touching, and I hope you all enjoy. So, I love you all. Mwah.”

We think it’s great for Claudia to establish herself outside of her parents — although based on the clip, both Kellyanne and George Conway are involved in her audition in some way. (She is still a minor, so it makes sense.)

No matter what the outcome, we hope this was a fun and positive experience for her!

[Image via American Idol/Twitter & WENN/Instar]