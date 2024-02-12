Ha! Watch Adele Tell Jason Kelce He Sounds Like A Drunk Football Fan!

Jason Kelce got totally called out by Adele!

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce‘s older brother hit up the musician’s Las Vegas residency on Saturday night, where she polled the audience on who they were rooting for. When the crowd made it clear they were in favor of the San Francisco 49ers, she declared:

“Sorry, Chiefs, you’re outnumbered tonight.”

But then a rogue fan — who sounded an awful lot like Jason — yelled:

“Eagles!”

When she realized what had been said, the Easy on Me artist teased to the unseen crowd member:

“You sound drunk. And like you’re a football fan.”

LMFAO! She was spot on twice! While the beloved center, who’s been known to get a little wild after a few drinks, doesn’t appear in the video, the official X (Twitter) account for his podcast New Heights seemed to confirm it was him by joking:

“Damn that one Eagles fan sounds super familiar @JasonKelce”

Hah! He was also seen belting out the lyrics to Someone Like You during the show that night with wife Kylie Kelce, so it looked like he had a great time! See it all go down (below)!

❤ Jason Kelce singing along with @Adele's "Someone Like You" tonight with the audience ❤#WeekendsWithAdele pic.twitter.com/yceIhGaFdk — Adelettes (@Adelettes2) February 10, 2024

Love it!

Do you think Adele realized the drunk fan was Jason? Tell us your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adele/Today/YouTube]