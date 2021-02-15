Shawn Mendes Kisses Camila Cabello's Toes In Valentine's Day Post -- But Fans Find It Totally CRINGE!

We’ll be the last to shame anyone for a foot fetish (cause you do you), but Shawn Mendes’ latest Instagram sure has the world talking.

On Sunday, the Canadian took to socials to share his love for girlfriend Camila Cabello on Valentine’s Day, but the reaction from many followers has been anything but joyous. While typically posting glamorous, sexy, and intimate photos of the duo, the vocalist switched up the timeline with a very controversial pic in which he’s seen lovingly kissing the former Fifth Harmony member’s two largest toes (above)! He captioned the tribute:

“I kiss your foot cuz I love you”

So, clearly this couple continues to grow closer in quarantine as they revel in their blissful romance. But is this a little too much? A lot of fans seem to think so. Immediately, the comments poured in with everything from disgust to humorous roasts. Take singer-songwriter and Shawn’s collaborator Ryan Tedder, who teased:

“Thought u were a VEGAN?????”

Other Mendes stans added:

“Hey bestieee!! You accidentally posted this. That’s okay though!! Never too late to delete it.” “Shawn wtf” “what is wrong with you” “I love u but I’m blocking you for this” “uh. weird but okay”

If you’re of the minority who think this is a totally normal couple’s pic, then here are what some like-minded commenters shared:

“If he doesn’t kiss you foot, thank u next.” “WERE GETTING THE CONTENT WE DESERVE” “how romantic of you” “that’s true love.”

We’re feeling the last one. You’ve got to be really comfortable with your partner to kiss their foot, right?? Though it totally wouldn’t surprise us if Shawn was hoping for such a chaotic reaction from his post because, seriously, who uploads that kind of selfie and doesn’t expect a little bit of resistance?

Perhaps the only real response that mattered for the lover boy was that of his dog momma’s. Camila chimed in with a simple:

“Love u papo.”

Cute!

If this has all been too much for your eyes, we kindly suggest you take a look at the 23-year-old’s much more romantic (no feet included!) Valentine’s Day message for her beau (below).

Clearly, there’s a divide amongst the Mendes Army now. What are your thoughts on the foot selfie, Perezcious readers?? Yay or nay? Sound OFF in the comments!

