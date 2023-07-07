CoCo Lee Talked About Her 'Difficult Year' & Sent Fans A Final Voice Message Before Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

CoCo Lee sent her devoted fans one last message before she tragically passed away.

ICYMI, the Chinese-American pop diva sadly died by suicide after she faced a series of health issues. Her sisters Carol and Nancy Lee posted on Instagram Wednesday announcing the heartbreaking news:

“With great sadness, we are here break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.”

They said CoCo attempted suicide on Sunday, but sadly doctors couldn’t save her, and she ultimately died on Wednesday:

“On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on July 5, 2023.”

So, so sad.

Fans of the songstress, most known for her award-winning A Love Before Time from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and as the voice of Mulan in the Cantonese version of the Disney hit, are aware she was recovering from a major leg surgery that corrected an issue she had since she was born. She was fighting to learn how to walk again, but ultimately the struggle of her recovery and her depression was too much to bear. Devastating.

Those who knew CoCo and worked with her described her as charismatic, loving, and passionate. In her final Insta post from late last year, she continued her streak of spreading positivity, and wrote:

“OVE & FAITH ~my 2 favorite words that I carry strongly in my heart which I desperately needed to get thru this incredibly difficult year. Life seemed unbearable at times but I adapted the attitude of a “female warrior” to face them head on fearlessly but always had the biggest smile and big fat laughters! Strength, courage, n bravery is within all of us so use them. U will gain most precious “Wisdom“ which will change ur perspective on life from here onward.”

She continued on to share her big plans for the upcoming year:

“Be a hungry mind that constantly wanna learn n grow and to gain a treasure chest of wisdom. My goal in 2023 is to share my life story n how i faced major life changing hurdles n still manage to keep a positive attitude. I am happy to say I am finally living the real me. It’s the best feeling n I’m grateful everyday to be alive n I get to share my thoughts with u.”

The singer reminded her fans to be themselves and be the “boss” of their own lives:

“My dear friends… Be U n Live U! Remember there’s only 1 of u in the world, u r one of a kind. Life can be too short so dare to dream big! Everything in life is a choice so choose what brings u joy n meaning. Say bye bye to 2022, n farewell to all the shit that happened. In 2023~Live a life of good intentions, truth, have faith in what u do, SMILE n choose happy!!! Be a winner, not a victim. Don’t take things personal, never judge a book by it’s cover, do care about the suffering of others n try to help if u can, love our Mother Earth, be a good listener, gain wisdom, and have abundance of love to give to others. Be the boss of ur own life.”

CoCo wrapped things up by sharing words of encouragement:

“Stand up for something u believe in. Be an influential figure to inspire people. And keep Spreading LOVE & POSITIVITY everywhere. I’m a female warrior baby! Just like The Great Wall of China I will never fall. If I can overcome anything, so can u! You are not alone, no matter how hard life gets, I’m with u.”

Such a pure and wise soul gone far too soon…

See the full post (below):

The 48-year-old also shared one last voice message with her fans on Chinese social platform Weibo, the very day of her suicide attempt. In Chinese, she said:

“My dears, I am Coco. I’ve felt the love and support that everyone has shown me, and then… you guys are on my side, bolstering me up, um, I will continue fighting on. And… in this, in this period of time, I hope that you guys will be healthy and happy too. I really miss everyone, [and] I am working real hard. Um, miss you all, I really miss you guys as well. Love you, love you!”

Listeners noticed how she started to get choked up for a bit before recollecting her thoughts, once again reminding them to be “happy and healthy too.” During the final heartbreaking seconds of the voice memo, CoCo said in English:

“Thank you so much for the gifts. Beautiful and very thoughtful. Love you guys.”

Just hours later, she would be in a coma, and days later she would be gone… so heartbreaking.

Rest in peace, CoCo.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via DisneyMusicAsiaVEVO/YouTube]