Singer CoCo Lee Dead At 48 -- Read Her Tragic Story

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

What heartbreaking news… CoCo Lee has died at just 48 years old.

The Chinese-American pop diva, known best for her award-winning A Love Before Time from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and as the voice of Mulan in the Cantonese version of the Disney hit, took her own life after a series of health issues.

Her family broke the news, with sisters Carol and Nancy Lee posting on Instagram on Wednesday:

“With great sadness, we are here break the most devastating news: CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.”

They explained CoCo had attempted suicide on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital — but there was nothing anyone could do:

“On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on July 5, 2023.”

Devastating.

This all comes as CoCo was in the middle of recovery from major leg surgery. She had to learn to walk all over again after a procedure to fix an old injury. In a post in February she explained how in an October 2022 dance practice she aggravated her old leg problems. She had been born with defect in her left leg — something her parents tried to fix with surgery when she was just two years old. Unfortunately it didn’t work, and she was forced to support herself on her right leg her entire life.

In March, she told fans she finally got a “successful surgery” to correct it. She explained at the time:

“Even though I’m in a lot of pain and I have to relearn how to walk again, I know I can do it. Yes, I can and I will. Thank you, everyone.”

It was an uphill battle for certain, but it sounds like it was one she was ready to face.

Unfortunately there is no surgery to correct depression. You can achieve so much success and accomplish so much, as CoCo did, and still have to struggle. As her sisters added:

“CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her! Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!”

CoCo is survived by husband Bruce Rockowitz and her two adult stepchildren. Our hearts are with her family at this time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

