Cole Sprouse Bares His Completely Naked ‘DUMP TRUCK’ Butt! Look!

Cole Sprouse had a lot of people cracking a smile this week all thanks to his latest Instagram post!

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor took to the ‘gram to share a fully nude mirror selfie showing his impressive bottom. He captioned the NSFW picture with this cheeky message:

“Good morning to my publicity team.”

Ha! We are definitely wishing them all the best after this viral pic! Take a look at the shot (below):

AH-MAZING!

While the picture of the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum’s derriere was clearly photoshopped, naturally, he got plenty of love from his famous friends! His former Riverdale dad, Skeet Ulrich, simply reacted with several laughing emojis while Mark Consuelos, who portrayed villain Hiram Lodge just dropped a “yo.” His girlfriend Ari Fournier also questioned in the comments section:

“how long until this gets taken down”

Fellow Moonshot cast member Mason Gooding then chimed in, writing:

“Hate to see you go, love to watch u leave.”

And of course, the hilarious responses did not stop there as his millions of followers sounded off with their reactions to the butt snap – and couldn’t help to crack a joke about it, too! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

“I just did the biggest double take”

“Cole the Stallion #hotsprousesummer”

“COLE KARDASHIAN”

“Didn’t know it was a full moon today.”

“keeping up with the sprouse”

“A DUMP TRUCK”

“UMMMMMMMM I HAVE NO WORDS”

“Cole and the giant peach”

“I think this was meant for close friends”

“Cake Sprouse”

LOLz!

