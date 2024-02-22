Coming Soon! Perez is a LITTLE BIT EXCITED!!!!!! @chefjoseandres @bazaarbyjose Related Posts Blown Away By This EPIC Gift! I Am So Honored! | Perez Hilton Conservatives Have Become Obsessed With Taylor Swift! Because.... | Perez Hilton Birthday Unboxing! The Fontainebleau Las Vegas Sent My Son... This Was A Life-Changing Moment! I Realized... CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Feb 21, 2024 18:18pm PDT Share This Categories PerezTV Personally Perez Sin City YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article