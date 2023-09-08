Spooky! Conan O'Brien Eerily Predicts Danny Masterson Will Get 'Caught' In Resurfaced Clip!

Whoa, that’s wild!

After the news Danny Masterson was being sentenced to 30 years in prison for those rape convictions, an oddly prescient video from way back in 2004 has started to make the rounds on the internet.

The That ’70s Show star was on with Conan O’Brien — the old Late Night show on NBC, that’s how long ago this was — and the two have an exchange that read as funny back then. Not so much now…

Basically Danny is talking about losing his Long Island accent and how certain words never go away. He mentioned a friend mocking that fact by doing an impression of him, saying:

“‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?'”

The emphasis is on the pronunciation of the word “balls” but Conan quickly seizes on the content of the question, asking:

“Why are you asking people to do that, that’s the more important question.”

After some laughs, Conan jokes:

“I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon, I know you will.”

Just another time a Simpsons writer eerily predicted the future, we guess! See the freakish accidental prognostication (below)!

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for raping 2 women….Conan knew pic.twitter.com/KEE596oqdl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2023

[Image via Reggie Collier/WENN/Team Coco/YouTube.]