Courteney Cox Regrets Getting So Much Work Done On Her Face: 'I'm Actually Looking Really Strange'

Courteney Cox is opening up about her changing look — and what she would have done differently in hindsight.

The Scream star opened up about aging in a new profile in The Sunday Times — and the regrets she has about trying to evade it.

Believe it or not, the Friends alum is 57 years old, and she’s staring down her 60th birthday just a bit up the road. She told the outlet:

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast. There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learned so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.”

In fact, she’s feeling as youthful as ever. (And of course we’re guessing being with a hunky younger rockstar helps with that!) She explained:

“I feel like I’m young. I have a lot of friends in their 30s and I don’t think about it. To me we’re the same age until I actually study it.”

We’re so glad she’s embracing her age these days. There was a time when she didn’t! Courteney is obviously one of the most beautiful women to ever grace the big and small screens, and when her age started to show she tried hard to stay in denial — getting work done on her face to try to slow down mother nature.

Speaking about her past use of fillers, she admitted:

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh s**t, I’m actually looking really strange’ with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

She says the wakeup call was seeing online discourse about what she’d had done — meaning it was way too noticeable. She knew then she had “to stop” because if that’s what people are saying about her face, well, “That’s just crazy.”

Courteney has previously spoken about having her fillers removed. She told NewBeauty a few years back that she had tried them out, then slowly got more and more:

“The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh sh*t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life.”

She revealed at the time a friend (or maybe a Friend?) had to show her some tough love:

“I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, ‘I haven’t done anything in six months.’ I didn’t realize.”

At the time she said she was off fillers and had given up trying to alter her face, saying the natural look was best:

“I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles — they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

We love how honest she’s been about all this. And while we certainly understand wanting to look like 1990s Courteney Cox forever — we mean, gawd, who wouldn’t? — it’s good she realized that it was more important to keep looking like Courteney Cox at all.

