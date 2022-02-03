Selena Gomez Blames 'Unrealistic Standards Of Beauty' For Her Past Low Confidence

Selena Gomez isn’t trying to gloss over her issues with the entertainment industry’s ridiculous beauty standards!

In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 29-year-old reflected on how damaging growing up in the spotlight was for her mental health, admitting that there was a lot of “pressure” for her to look perfect.

She began:

“Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look.”

People tend to forget that stars are, well… people!

Related: Selena Shares The Sweet Significance Behind Her & Cara Delevingne’s New Matching Tattoos

For Selly, though, those self-image struggles are getting smaller every day. Explaining that she now refuses to try and conform to “unrealistic standards of beauty,” the Disney alum said:

“Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society’s unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

That’s easier said than done, of course. She mused:

“From the time I can remember, I’ve always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful.”

As for how the Only Murders In The Building star came to this realization? Therapy certainly helped!

The Rare Beauty founder shared:

“I’m a big advocate for therapy. I also love to keep sticky notes around my house with positive affirmations. I have a lot of various ones, but ‘I am enough’ is a favorite of mine – I call them ‘Rare Reminders.’ And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!”

She’s right about that!

When asked the beauty advice she’d give her younger self, the Monte Carlo actress said:

“I’d tell her that make-up is something to have fun with, but not something you need. I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I’ve gotten older.”

Good tip!

The Naturally singer also learned from personal experience to use self-tanner sparingly. When asked to name her biggest beauty snafu, Gomez recalled the time she bronzed herself a bit too much for the 2018 Met Gala.

She explained:

“While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful. But as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker. When I sat down, I saw a photo of myself, and it looked completely orange. And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — ‘I have to get out of here!’”

Props to Selly for sharing the kinds of beauty secrets that aren’t so flattering!

[Image via YouTube]