Matthew Perry Set To Be Honored On Opening Day Of Permanent Friends-Themed Central Perk Coffeehouse!

Friends fans and coffee afficionados alike will soon be able to honor Matthew Perry and the show all in one swoop! Or one scoop, we guess?

Central Perk, the coffeehouse Monica, Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey would frequently converge at in the fan-favorite sitcom, is jumping from your TV screen to the real world! On Tuesday, Central Perk Coffeehouse is set to open in Boston on Newbury Street, and will reportedly pay tribute to Matthew in a very special way on its opening day!

On Monday, People revealed dazzling new details about the highly anticipated coffee shop, which is brought by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CenPer. Instead of the 2,6000 square foot venue trying to replicate exactly what the original looked like, it will instead feature a modern take, but with lots of Friends memorabilia — including a comfy orange couch! The outlet reported that the café will provide coffee sleeves with iconic Friends quotes — but on opening day, the focus will be on Chandler. According to a press release:

“Central Perk Coffeehouse will distribute the Chandler Bing ‘Can I Interest You in a Sarcastic Comment’ sleeve exclusively for the entire day, in honor of the life and enduring legacy of Matthew Perry.”

Could that be any more awesome?? See more (below):

We hope to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc pop by for a coffee at some point! Originally intended to open on October 28, the coffeehouse pushed back it’s hard launch out of respect for Matthew. See more (below):

