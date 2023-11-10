Friends Fans Make Horrible Realization While Mourning Matthew Perry's Death

The one with the existential dread setting in…

Matthew Perry‘s death has hit a lot of folks harder than they expected, harder than almost any other celebrity passing. Why? Because he wasn’t just fantastic in some great movies and TV shows… he was a FRIEND!

Friends was in fans’ lives for ten years, sure, but also for far longer than that. Through endless reruns and then streaming — where anyone could do a binge rewatch whenever they felt like it — that cast has been there for you when the rain starts to pour. But they won’t always?

Related: The Important Reason Matthew Perry’s LA Burial Location Is Being Kept Secret

The discussion of Perry’s passing hit the UK comedy podcast Have A Word last week, and co-host Adam Rowe gave fans a rude awakening. The comic admitted he had “never been affected by a celebrity death quite like” this — then a sudden realization made things worse:

“The saddest thing I realized that I haven’t really seen anyone else say, is that, it might not be to the same level cause Chandler’s my favorite one, but we’re all gonna feel this way five more times.”

Five. More. Times.

Yeah. It’s a hard truth. One day Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer will also shuffle off this mortal coil.

That clip from the podcast went around TikTok the past few days, causing a ripple of fans getting hit with that morbid fact as well. Users wrote:

“We’re all gonna feel this way 5 more times’ wow, that really hit me.” “‘We’re going to feels this 5 more times’ NOOO ” “The realization when he said that was mad” “Hurts knowing that one friend in that group will go to all the funerals but won’t have anyone left to go to theirs. And I break down. I still haven’t” “Nah that has me fully sobbing”

So sad… See the emotional clip and have your own mortality crisis (below):

[Image via HBO Max/Twitter.]