Matthew Perry's Death May Affect Where You Can Watch Friends Reruns

Matthew Perry may no longer be with us, but his presence still looms large… Especially when it comes to the Friends franchise.

2024 marks a major occasion for the fan-favorite sitcom: its 30-year anniversary! Can you believe that? Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey were all brought together for the first time nearly three decades ago! Where does the time go?! Back in 2021, Max aired a reunion special which featured the entire cast, but who knows if the streaming service will have the chance to do something similar for the show’s next milestone — because they might not have the streaming rights by then!

In a Sunday report, The US Sun claimed that the show’s $425 million exclusive five-year deal with Max is set to expire at the end of next year, which means it could be open to returning to its former streaming home of Netflix… That is, if Matthew’s estate gives the okay.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc have a say in where the show goes once its deal with Max has expired and how to handle the 30-year anniversary. So did Perry — now the Fools Rush In star’s estate will have to sign off. A source told the outlet:

“There had been brainstorming on what to do for the show’s 30th anniversary when Matthew passed away, and of course Matthew’s passing changes everything. While a big budget TV special is unlikely, a return of the show to Netflix when the Max deal expires is much more probable. Even though the show has been one of Max’s biggest successes, Netflix would make it available to a much bigger US and global audience again. It all comes down to the deal and the cast, as well as Matthew’s estate.”

We’re not surprised to hear that something is in the works to honor the show’s 30th anniversary, as well as Matthew, himself… and it’s honestly refreshing to hear that the cast has a major say in what exactly WILL happen! That show is their baby, too! The source continued:

“They have ownership points in the show, meaning they will get a vote on what happens to the series and whether it gets a major do-over. Netflix would be ideal because they have deep pockets and the biggest subscriber base on the planet, but another scenario could see Max and Netflix share the rights on a duo-exclusive basis. Everything is on the table but the cast is interested in not just the biggest deal, but in reaching the biggest audience.”

The insider added:

“Their work has stood the test of time and announcing that they are putting it in front of millions of new viewers on its 30th anniversary would be a great way to mark three decades of Friends. And of course it means another giant payday for all of the profit participants.”

Yes, chase that bag, Friends crew! Obviously no amount of money could ever heal the loss of Matthew, but setting his family up to be even MORE well-off than before is something we’re sure the entire cast can get behind. But will they go for biggest bank? Or biggest cultural impact for their lost loved one?

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Where would be your ideal place to stream Friends?? How do you feel about the cast having a say? Let us know in the comments down below!

