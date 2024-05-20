Courteney Cox Claims She's Been Visited By Late Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry 'A Lot' Since His Death

Courteney Cox still feels a connection to Matthew Perry even after his death.

Of course, the former Friends actor died at his home in Los Angeles back on October 28. According to his autopsy, the acute effects of ketamine caused his passing, which occurred in his hot tub. He was only 54 years old. Immediately after the news broke, his death was a national tragedy mourned by the stars of the show and its millions of fans alike for months afterwards.

Related: Matthew Perry Included Only ONE Ex-Girlfriend In His Will

On Sunday, CBS Sunday Morning spoke with Courteney about Perry’s death. The 59-year-old actress had an incredible bond with the actor, in no small part linked to how their on-screen characters shared a long and unlikely love story together. And in real life, she misses him dearly. But she also hears from him regularly!

Surprisingly, Courteney revealed to CBS in that sit-down that Matthew visits her all the time. When asked if she still feels his presence from the afterlife, she said:

“He visits me a lot, if we believe in that. I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew.”

Wow!

She went on:

“I feel like there are a lot of people that are — I think that guide us. I sense Matthew is around, for sure.”

That’s incredible. And considering the fact that they worked so closely together for a decade would mean someone like Cox would certainly know all the little signs and indications that Perry’s spirit is nearby. How inspiring!

She went on to speak about Matthew’s legacy after starring in the successful sitcom, too, as well as how he “obviously struggled” with issues related to alcohol use and other addiction battles during his tumultuous life off camera:

“I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He has, genuinely, a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled.”

Then, she capped things with her gratitude at being able to spend so much time with the talented actor during their long and successful television run together:

“I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years.”

You can see Courteney explain her thoughts about Perry visiting from the afterlife in the video (below):

It is very powerful to know that Courteney still feels his presence months after Perry left us. So touching, too. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U believe dead friends and relatives return from the afterlife to visit us from time to time? Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

[Image via FayesVision/MEGA/WENN]