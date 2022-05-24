Courtney Love Blasts Amber Heard -- And Reveals Johnny Depp Saved Her Life From A Drug Overdose In The '90s!

Wow. Several celebs have weighed in on the defamation trial, choosing to throw their support behind either Johnny Depp or Amber Heard. But we don’t think we’ve seen one so confessional!

But of course when it’s Courtney Love you’re talking about, you can’t expect anything but raw and real, right?

The Hole frontwoman opened up in a series of Instagram videos on her friend Jessica Reed Kraus‘ feed. While she professed that she didn’t “wanna make judgments publicly” she went on to describe Johnny Depp, the man she knows. According to Courtney, he isn’t just a good man, he’s basically a saint! And he saved her life — for real! She said:

“I just wanna tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room.”

Whoa, what?! Johnny co-owned the legendary Hollywood hot spot, the very one where River Phoenix died of an overdose just two years earlier. To learn Courtney almost went out the same way — and only survived because of Johnny Depp? Wow.

But that wasn’t all; he was a big supporter of Frances Bean, her daughter with Kurt Cobain, after his passing. She added:

“Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me, on her 13th birthday.”

Awww! She added that without being asked, Johnny “sent limos” to the kiddo’s school “for her and all her friends to go to” the Pirates of the Caribbean movies!

“He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it. I’ve never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them.”

She added, poignantly about just how important Johnny’s support was to Frances:

“You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mama, he saved my life.’ And she said it again.”

Wow. That would mean he saved them both! Of course, Johnny being a generous and thoughtful person to Courtney and Frances and countless others, including children in the hospital, for whom he often showed up as Captain Jack years after the movies were done… It doesn’t mean he couldn’t also have been abusive to Amber. But we understand her wanting to be a character witness, considering he means that much to her family. Related: Kate Moss To Testify In DEFENSE Of Johnny — Because Of What Amber Said! Courtney did refer to Amber as well, saying she had “a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for” the Aquaman star as the tide of public opinion turns against her. After all, Courtney pointed out she’s “been the most-hated woman in America” at times. However, she turned that compassion around quick, blasting:

“But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is.” Whoa. Gurl is insinuating a LOT about Amber right there! She concluded: “And I think we should have less schadenfreude and more empathy for all concerned.” Well, she says that, but all of her social media testimony, as it were, was pretty one-sided. What do YOU think of the portrait Courtney painted of both Johnny AND Amber??

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon/Hole/E!/YouTube.]