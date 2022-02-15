Kurt Cobain & Tony Hawk's Kids Are Dating! Frances Bean Confirmed Relationship In Quiet Return To Instagram!

Frances Bean Cobain is back off the market and back on the ‘Gram!

A year after announcing that she would be taking a break from Instagram, the daughter of Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain quietly returned to the social platform lat month to share some things she’s grateful for — including her romance with Tony Hawk‘s son, Riley!

Alongside a stunning selfie, the 29-year-old wrote back in early January (after her long hiatus, the post went totally under the radar and is just now being seen by the press):

“I took a year long break from posting on Instagram, which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here’s to hoping everyone’s 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth & profound discovery of self happy new year.”

The post contained a slew of images showing the things near and dear to Frances’ heart. One photo featured Riley beaming as he held a dog rocking a Santa costume, while another pic showed the couple cozying up to one another on a boat, as poppa Tony and his wife Catherine Goodman did the same.

Frances also shared images of her grandmother, art, pets, and a throwback pic of herself as a newborn sleeping next to her father Kurt. Ch-ch-check out the sweet post (below):

Riley certainly felt the love. He commented under the post:

“Happy new year my love!”

Awwww!

Frances was previously married to Isaiah Silva for 21 months after they tied the knot on June 29, 2014. The pair filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences, with the artist stating in the docs that Silva should not be entitled to any money from her father’s estate, valued at $450 million.

The self-described “trust-fund baby,” who receives a $95K/month inheritance, was only 20 months old when the Nirvana frontman took his own life in 1994 at age 27 with a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

Frances controls the publicity rights to her famous father’s name and image, having inherited 37% of his estate in December 2009. She explained on the RuPaul: What’s The Tee? podcast in 2019:

“My relationship to money is different because I didn’t earn it. And so it’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of. I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody that I’ve never met, let alone earned myself… I’d say in the last two years, I’ve taken real accountability at looking at every little thing and talking with the people in charge of my money. And also realizing that you don’t have to live lavishly to live well…The one way that I was shown how to live beyond your means and live in excess. It took me stepping away from that and getting sober [in 2016] in order to realize that no matter how much money you think you have, it’s not permanent.”

We’re glad to see Frances has found love with someone who understands what it’s like to grow up with a famous parent. Wishing them the best!

[Image via Frances Bean Cobain/Instagram/MTV/Vogue/YouTube]