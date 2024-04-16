Travis Kelce Put On BLAST By Taylor Swift Fans For Liking Post Featuring Donald Trump -- LOOK!

Travis Kelce is in the hot seat after seemingly showing support for Donald Trump!

On Saturday, Taylor Swift fans noticed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hit “like” on a very noteworthy post from ESPN anchor Sage Steele. After attending the UFC 299 event last month, the broadcast journalist gushed about getting the opportunity to be there in person for the first time — and she shared several pics with, yup, the very controversial former President of the United States.

Trump’s cameo wasn’t even buried in the slideshow. The SportsCenter co-host proudly included him as the first image in the carousel, which showed them shaking hands. They were later spotted smiling for the camera together, and she ended things with a video of Trump watching a fight. He was ALL over her post! Which is why die-hard Swifties are now pissed Trav liked it!

See the post in question (below):

After just spotting the social media activity this weekend (even though the post went live last month), fans complained:

“Travis Kelce can eat s**t for all I care. He’s a drunk, xenophobic, fat phobic, Trump-loving, a**hole” “Travis Kelce liking a post from Sage Steele promoting Trump. Not surprised that idiot is MAGA. Could smell MAGA on Travis from a mile away” “Welp, they do say opposites attract” “Oh Taylor run run run”

Uh oh!!

Meanwhile, others gave the 34-year-old athlete the benefit of the doubt, adding:

“You trying to imply he supports Trump just because he liked a friend’s personal post about her career is absolutely insane when he’s publicly called Trump, a racist and protested him” “The fact that you thought it was okay to suggest that Travis likes Trump is utterly bizarre when there’s so much evidence showing that not to be true” “He likes the ESPN reporter getting to see a UFC match. Trav is a known Democrat who was also one of the few NFL players who kneeled during the anthem for the black lives matter movement. He has spoken out against gun violence, racism and clearly endorsed being vaccinated. C’mon.”

Fair points! And for the record, the controversial 77-year-old businessman and former reality TV star doesn’t even think the Super Bowl champion is a supporter! Back in February, Donny boasted about helping Grammy winner Taylor more than Joe Biden by signing the Music Modernization Act. He ended the rant on Truth Social by calling out her beau with this message:

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!””

LOLz!

While Taylor has been criticized for not using her platform to do more for politics, she has noticeably taken a stand against the embattled Republican. So, the thought of her linking up with a MAGA fan is hard to fathom! But maybe it’s not a definite deal-breaker?! Guess we’ll have to see if Travis is spotted engaging with any other Trump-related posts! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was this a “like” for Sage or a “like” for Donald?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via NFL on NBC/Late Night/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]