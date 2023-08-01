David Beckham 'Looked Better' After Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper Do His Makeup!

Blend it like Beckham??
David Beckham took to Instagram on Monday to share the sweetest photo of his 12-year-old daughter Harper doing his makeup! In the caption, the 48-year-old former footballer tagged his wife Victoria Beckham as he gushed about their kiddo:
“Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ) my little makeup artist “
Aww!
What better way for Harper to practice her makeup artistry than on her dad! Too cute!
Ch-ch-check out the ADORBS post (below):
Fans ran to the comments of the post to gush over the sweet daddy-daughter moment, writing:
“Sweet Daddy ”
“Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is ”
“Loved this moment. Never witnessed such a moment of David with the boys. Love the feminist men who support woman in their lives…”
“Cute relationship they have ”
“Perfect Family Moment ”
“She’s the sweetest girl! “
Love, love, love it! But the real question is — does David really not know what contouring is, or is he just trying to keep up appearances? So to speak… LOLz!
Reactions, Perezcious readers?
