David Beckham 'Looked Better' After Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper Do His Makeup!

Blend it like Beckham??

David Beckham took to Instagram on Monday to share the sweetest photo of his 12-year-old daughter Harper doing his makeup! In the caption, the 48-year-old former footballer tagged his wife Victoria Beckham as he gushed about their kiddo:

“Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ) my little makeup artist “

Aww!

Related: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Friendship With Victoria & David Is ‘OVER’

What better way for Harper to practice her makeup artistry than on her dad! Too cute!

Ch-ch-check out the ADORBS post (below):

Fans ran to the comments of the post to gush over the sweet daddy-daughter moment, writing:

“Sweet Daddy ” “Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is ” “Loved this moment. Never witnessed such a moment of David with the boys. Love the feminist men who support woman in their lives…” “Cute relationship they have ” “Perfect Family Moment ” “She’s the sweetest girl! “

Love, love, love it! But the real question is — does David really not know what contouring is, or is he just trying to keep up appearances? So to speak… LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via David Beckham/Instagram]