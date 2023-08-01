David Beckham 'Looked Better' After Letting 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper Do His Makeup!

Got A Tip?

Blend it like Beckham??

David Beckham took to Instagram on Monday to share the sweetest photo of his 12-year-old daughter Harper doing his makeup! In the caption, the 48-year-old former footballer tagged his wife Victoria Beckham as he gushed about their kiddo:

“Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring ( not sure what that means but I looked better what ever it was ) my little makeup artist

Aww!

What better way for Harper to practice her makeup artistry than on her dad! Too cute!

Ch-ch-check out the ADORBS post (below):

Fans ran to the comments of the post to gush over the sweet daddy-daughter moment, writing:

“Sweet Daddy

“Very cute but you’re kidding no one. You know what powder and contouring is

“Loved this moment. Never witnessed such a moment of David with the boys. Love the feminist men who support woman in their lives…”

“Cute relationship they have

“Perfect Family Moment

“She’s the sweetest girl!

Love, love, love it! But the real question is — does David really not know what contouring is, or is he just trying to keep up appearances? So to speak… LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via David Beckham/Instagram]

Aug 01, 2023

