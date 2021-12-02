Watch Amber Portwood Storm Off Teen Mom OG Reunion Set After Explosive Argument With Ex Gary Shirley!

Amber Portwood is not happy with news about her 12-year-old daughter Leah being revealed publicly on the newest reunion episode of Teen Mom OG.

In part one of the reality TV special, which aired on Tuesday night on MTV, the longtime Teen Mom star and infamous 16 And Pregnant alum was surprised with some new, unexpected information about Leah during her sit-down with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley and host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

And she was so upset about it, Amber walked off set right in the middle of the interview, refusing to speak any further with the father of her oldest child!

The whole controversy began when Gary spoke with Dr. Drew at the top of the interview. In their conversation, the concerned father revealed to the world that the pre-teen middle school student had recently started therapy in a bid to improve her mental health specifically as it concerned the girl’s relationship with her birth mother.

Leah, who lives full-time with Gary and his wife, Kristina Shirley, initially didn’t want the world to know she was seeing a therapist. But she eventually gave her father permission to reveal the information on the reunion special, as he explained to Dr. Drew:

“[Leah] is speaking to somebody, a professional. You probably didn’t know this. Per Leah’s request, she didn’t want it to be talked about. I have permission to talk about it and make it known. Part of Leah going is she didn’t want anybody knowing to start off. I supported that. They are working on different things that she can do to help the communication start between her and her mom.”

Of course, Leah’s storyline has been a central focus on this most recent season of Teen Mom OG, as the 12-year-old has been trying to rebuild her relationship with Amber. But while Leah evidently allowed her dad to reveal the therapy news to the world, Amber was not happy with how it went down. Upset with Gary for talking about their daughter’s private mental health and surprising her on camera with the new therapy situation, Amber said:

“Here’s the thing; I’m the mother. I need to understand what Leah is going through so I believe the communication should be there for that. I also think that Leah is a child. She is not an adult. She doesn’t need to say anything, but you can tell me.”

Wow!

And the Never Too Late author wasn’t done there, opting to continue to voice her disappointment and anger at Gary while deciding in the moment that she didn’t want to be on set any more to discuss the matter:

“You came out here with some bull crap. I just found out on camera, of course. Everything that you do is for television. Done! Everything that he does is for television. I’m out. Bye!”

And that was that! Amber got up and walked off the stage at that point. In a follow-up conversation off-stage with producers, Portwood slammed her ex as “garbage” for his on-air actions, and added:

“He can keep making his money off of me. This is ridiculous… I’m done.”

You can see the whole thing go down here:

Jeeeeez!

What do U make of this reunion rumble, Perezcious readers?? Does Amber have a point about Gary revealing Leah's therapy news during the special? Or was she wrong to walk off-stage during the whole thing?

Comment (below) with your take on this Teen Mom situation!

