Ryan Edwards Reveals His Drug Overdose Was Intentional! Oh No...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter got super heavy.

As you may know, much of Season 2 of the MTV reality series focused on Maci Bookout’s ex and baby daddy Ryan Edwards’ personal and legal struggles. Obviously the low point was Ryan’s overdose back in April, which resulted in the reality star falling unconscious in his car. He was hospitalized and eventually arrested on a controlled substance charge and a DUI when he woke up. The 35-year-old was sent to rehab earlier this year and has been in therapy since then.

Related: Maci Bookout Reveals Why She Went To Ryan’s Court Hearing

Ryan obviously couldn’t go to New York City for the reunion, which aired on Wednesday. So Dr. Drew Pinsky flew to Tennessee to speak with him about his troubles this season. And the reality star’s confession during his one-on-one interview is absolutely heartbreaking. When asked about whether he was done with treatment, Ryan said:

“I would hope to think so, I don’t want to do it anymore. I think my biggest problem was myself, not thinking I had a problem. I lied to myself.”

The television personality is currently five months sober — which is the longest time he’s ever been sober after treatment. Wow. Ryan shared:

“When I went to treatment [before], I knew as soon as I got home I was gonna do what I was gonna do. I have used in jail but not this go around. That’s big, it takes a lot of work.”

Although his children are a big reason why he wants to remain sober, he also got honest and admitted he doesn’t “believe that’s enough to keep” him that way. Ryan pointed out a lot of people he knows still use drugs, so he tries not to “put myself around it,” regularly going to AA and NA meetings instead. During filming, he was staying at a halfway house, working with a sponsor, and about to start going through the steps. But as for what his future looks like once he leaves the halfway house? Ryan noted:

“It’s whatever the court says, I’m at their mercy right now.”

Then, things took an even more somber turn in the conversation. Dr. Drew went on to ask if he ever thought about hurting himself before. Ryan revealed what no one knew — his overdose was actually intentional:

“Yeah. The last time I used and overdosed, that was on purpose.”

He was trying to hurt himself with the overdose? Was he trying not to wake up??

So, so sad…

Noting the confession was “heavy,” the reunion host questioned if he was “disappointed” when he woke up from the hospital afterward. Ryan said he “asked that lady why she saved me.” Oof. At the time, the dad explained that the “depression, addiction” and “drama” with his estranged wife, Mackenzie, and police became too much for him and led to the overdose.

Thankfully it sounds like Ryan is in a better place. Moving forward, he wants to talk with his son Bentley Edwards about everything that’s happened – but only until he’s at a stage where “everyone knows that I’m doing okay.” Ryan also wants to be a better father, stay sober, and return to his job as a mechanic.

Hopefully, Ryan continues to do well in this new chapter of his life for his own sake. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

[Image via MTV’s Teen Mom]