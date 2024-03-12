Louis Vuitton Ripped To Shreds By Critics Over Emma Stone's Oscar Dress Breaking!

Louis Vuitton will never live down this epic fail — not if the fashion critics have anything to say about it!

In case you missed it, Emma Stone took home the award for best actress for her performance as Bella Baxter in Poor Things at the Oscars over the weekend. But there was a slight issue when the star went on stage to accept the honor!

The zipper on her mint green peplum dress designed by the luxury fashion brand was busted wide open! She kicked off her acceptance speech by admitting:

“My dress is broken; I think it happened during ‘I’m just Ken.’ The other night I was panicking, as you can kind of see happens a lot, that maybe something like this could happen.”

Everyone — including Emma — seemed to be rocking out during Ryan Gosling’s iconic performance of the song earlier in the evening! LOLz!

Fortunately, the gown had a mint green panel underneath and thus did not show more skin than Emma initially planned for that night. She later revealed she got sewed back into the dress before her press room Q&A. But it’s still an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, especially when you’re accepting a major award in front of your peers! Not to mention, this all went down on national television! However, Emma handled the moment like a champ. Watch the speech (below):

She looked stunning — even with a busted dress!

At this point, Emma is most likely over the whole wardrobe malfunction. Heck, she probably stopped thinking about it once she realized she now had the world’s best fashion accessory for the upcoming Vanity Fair party! But her fans, on the other hand? They refuse to move on! People have even taken to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram account when they posted several pictures of her gown to blast the brand for their poor craftsmanship, with many comparing them to more affordable companies like Zara or H&M. Check out the reactions:

“Haute Couture!? More like Haute Glue” “What awful craftsmanship.” “Can a brand that makes a dress for an Oscar actress that doesn’t last even two hours without breaking be considered haute couture?” “I loved this dress but maybe make better quality zippers than one that I can find in an H&M.” “She sure can win a ‘poor thing’ award on top of the movie – after what happened to her dress…poor thing…poor Em we love you.” “Shame for the quality… The dress ruined such a special moment.” “Sorry your dresses should have more quality!!!” “Should have captioned: Even her zipper is bursting with pride.” “Now the whole world knows LV made dress at Zara quality… Well done.”

OUCH!!!

Louis Vuitton better get it together for the next award show/red carpet event if they hope to keep their A-List clientele! See the pictures (below):

