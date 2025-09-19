D4vd Tour & Deluxe Album SCRAPPED As 'Several Items Of Evidence' In Celeste Rivas Death Investigation Being 'Analyzed'!

Things are looking even worse for D4vd…

When a body was first discovered in his abandoned car, fans — and maybe the world at large — thought there was no way the sensitive singer could have had anything to do with it. But the more information comes out, the more it’s looking like he could be in serious trouble here…

The Evidence

The dismembered body has been identified as missing teen Celeste Rivas — who went missing in early 2024, when she was just 13 years old.

Her mother revealed she had a boyfriend named David. Then internet sleuths dug through old social media and streams — and found several photos of D4vd with a girl who appeared to be Celeste, one that was even labeled with their names! They very much seemed like a couple in the pics — seemingly all from a period of time when the singer would have been 18 and Celeste would have been 13.

Oh, and he even has an unreleased song, produced in December 2023, called Celeste.

The Latest

That’s just the evidence that’s circulating around the net! Who knows what cops have — they were seen removing several items during a search of his home. Now an LAPD spokesperson has given the public an update, confirming to People:

“Several items of evidence were recovered and will be analyzed by detectives in the coming days. Investigators are following up on several leads.”

Oof, that doesn’t sound good for the singer.

From the start, D4vd was said to be cooperating with the police. But he was also in the middle of a US tour. So we guess he was answering questions from the road. That part of the investigation? That’s over. Because so is his tour.

Wednesday’s concert in Seattle was canceled pretty last minute. But now, according to multiple sources, D4vd’s team have decided to cancel ALL remaining shows on the tour — including one scheduled for September 24 at the Grammy Museum in LA. We guess they figure he won’t necessarily be available on those dates anymore? Maybe cops told him not to leave town anymore?? It’s definitely not looking good!

Tickets for his European Tour, starting in October, are still on sale online as of this writing… but we wouldn’t risk it if we were you!

And it isn’t just true crime junkies reading which way the wind is blowing on this one. It appears his record label has heard enough, too! According to TMZ, Interscope Records‘ parent company Universal Music Group, as well as Sony Music Publishing and Wasserman Music, have decided to pull ALL promo for the singer!

D4vd was a rising star, and there was a lot of promotional activity planned for him during the tour. A deluxe version of his album was scheduled to drop on Friday, too — but that’s been postponed. Perhaps indefinitely.

It’s really feeling like the beginning of the end for D4vd’s career… and maybe his days as a free man. What do YOU think of this move??

