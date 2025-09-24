D4vd Murder Mystery: Possible Celeste Rivas Sighting At Concert May Help PROVE When She Was Killed!

We have an update in the most disturbing case in the music industry since… we don’t even know! We are of course talking about the dismembered body found in D4vd‘s car…

As the world waits with baited breath to discover with certainty how missing teen Celeste Rivas died, and who is responsible, fans believe they may have significantly narrowed the window for when she was killed.

For those who need catching up, the Romantic Homicide singer’s Tesla was found abandoned in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month. When it was later towed to an impound lot, a horrid smell brought police to a gruesome discovery: a hacked up, decomposing body wrapped in plastic and shoved in the trunk. The remains were identified soon after as Celeste, who went missing last year at just 13 years old.

In the time since, we’ve learned from her mother that Celeste was dating someone named David (D4vd’s legal name is David Anthony Burke), whom she had a matching tattoo with. Cuddly photos have also surfaced seemingly depicting the two of them together, which raises alarms as the singer was already 18 when she went missing, making a romantic relationship highly illegal.

The photos’ authenticity have yet to be verified, but the signs just keep adding up against the Here With Me singer… Like his unreleased song titled Celeste, in which he sings about being “obsessed,” and his shocking TikTok reposts about wanting to chop a girl up for talking to other guys. Cops have also since searched the Hollywood home he was living in and seized multiple bags of evidence… And now, D4vd’s tour has been suspended.

But now one more big clue… fans think they spotted the missing teen WITH D4vd just weeks before she was found dead.

In footage circulating around the web from the singer’s August 23 or 24 concert in Silver Springs, Maryland, a young girl watching the show from a balcony inside the venue seems to match Celeste’s description. She has long, curly dark hair, and eerily enough, she’s wearing a black tube top… Which is what Celeste was wearing when her remains were found in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla. Whoa…

We stress that the mystery girl in the concert footage has NOT been verified as Celeste, but it certainly looks like her. And if it does turn out to be the teen, it would certainly help shorten the currently unknown window of time of when she died. The concert occurred less than two weeks before she was found dead on September 8. She would have been 14 at the time…

See the footage for yourself (below):

What are your thoughts on this latest update? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

