Dad Reportedly Killed Man Who Flirted With 15-Year-Old Daughter -- With A Single Punch!

A British father is having to face the law after allegedly punching — and ultimately killing — a grown man who was flirting with his underage daughter.

Over the weekend, a family’s lives turned upside down when their 34-year-old patriarch reportedly killed a Russian man with a single strike for propositioning his daughter. DailyMail.com reported that Igor Yasilyev, 36, was intoxicated at a late-night villa pool party in Pattaya, Thailand, where he spotted a 15-year-old girl and allegedly told her he wanted to have sex with her. The teen’s father, who was also at the function, is said to have been infuriated by the icky interaction, and allegedly punched Igor in the face sending him plummeting to the ground head first… where blood quickly began rushing out.

Pattaya City Police Station captain Parnsarn Krongsit revealed that cops received a distress call relating to the matter at 3:16 a.m. local time, and rushed to the scene. When they arrived with medics, they discovered four males and two females, including the subdued Russian national, who was reportedly laying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the Bangkok Hospital but died of his wounds shortly after.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nawin Thirawit has since stated:

“​​An arrest warrant has been issued for the British man by the Pattaya Provincial Court. He is wanted for assaulting another person resulting in death.”

One punch killing a man… Can you imagine??

And on Monday, the Brit was arrested at his home Sattahip district, which is about 10 miles away from the scene of the crime. Speaking to police, the 34-year-old suspect admitted:

“I did not think my punch would lead to the man’s death. I regret my actions.”

His wife, a 28-year-old Thai woman, noted that she, too, was at the party, but left early as she had to work. But at around 3:00 a.m. local time, she received a text from her husband saying he wanted to go home. She told police:

“I returned to the villa and found him walking along the street, so I took him back inside. When I asked him what happened, he told me that while they were drinking, the Russian man started to sexually harass our daughter, even though his own wife was also there at the party. The harassment escalated until the man finally propositioned our daughter. This angered my husband so he punched him once and knocked him out.”

Damn.

A woman who claimed to know Igor said he and the British father had no prior connection — they’d met for the first time at the party:

“They were drinking together normally until a row broke out. I didn’t know what nationality the man was, but he punched Mr Igor, who hit his head on the ground. I was so shocked because there was a lot of blood.”

The hard-hitting father will now be prosecuted.

Holy s**t…

Do YOU think it’s right he’s facing charges? What would you charge him with? Let us know in the comments down below.

