YouTube Star Alex 'Sir Kipsta' Dragomir Dead At 17 After Heart Surgery 

Popular YouTuber Alex Dragomir, known as “Sir Kipsta” online, passed away on Thursday following complications of a heart operation. He was just 17. Alex’s sister confirmed the tragic news by posting a message via his Twitter. Sharing a selfie of the siblings (below), she wrote:

“Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex”

Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today ????????????he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel ???? he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex ????????????x pic.twitter.com/BRfbZIQfra — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 11, 2021

She continued in a separate tweet:

“Thank you so much to those who supported Alex thru [sic] his hospital journey you all been so amazing. you all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on ! All the messages kept his head up . He carried on due to all the nice support he had from twitter. RIP Alex .”

The content creator’s school, Cockshut Hill, also paid tribute to their former student on Twitter, expressing:

“It is with great sadness, the news of ex student Alex Dragomir @KipstaUnited passing away today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult and sad time. R.I.P Alex.”

Before heading into surgery, the Manchester United superfan thanked followers for their support amid his health journey. He even wished them farewell in case the operation wasn’t successful, but leaned into his faith, sharing:

“Going in for a life saving procedure. if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people thank you for all you’ve done for me but we pray we see it through and we pray we get fatter and fitter after it for them to see progress and not say they can’t do anything after surgery.”

Just last month, the vlogger revealed to his viewers he was suffering from heart failure after a friend encouraged him to be honest about his personal life. Filming a candid conversation in his hospital room, the star discussed his diagnosis:

“My heart is weak, this can’t get better unfortunately. You know, there’s always hope, but this can’t get better.”

In that vulnerable video (below), Dragomir revealed he was awaiting a heart transplant, which is not the surgery that took place this week. According to various post uploads, he’d grown increasingly weak throughout June and needed a different open-heart surgery before a transplant could take place.

Thinking of Alex’s friends, fans, and loved ones dureing this truly sad time. R.I.P.

