Singer DaniLeigh Charged With DUI, Allegedly Fled Accident!

DaniLeigh has been charged with a DUI in Miami!

On Tuesday morning around 2 a.m. the singer, whose real name is Danielle Curiel, was allegedly speeding and swerving along the streets of the Florida city according to a police report obtained by multiple outlets. It’s at this point she swerved and hit a man on a moped. Witnesses say the musician didn’t stop, even when bystanders tried to tell her the moped was still hanging off of her car! She was reportedly dragging it along the road for a whole block! DaBaby‘s baby momma didn’t listen, though, and allegedly kept speeding down the street in her gray Mercedes-Benz.

Eventually, one of the witnesses found a police officer, who finally got DaniLeigh to pull over. As she provided her license and registration, the officer noticed the smell of alcohol coming from her car and got suspicious. Per their report, the singer’s “motor skills were sluggish” and her passenger was “highly intoxicated”. They were both detained by police with handcuffs, but she still maintained she “never hit a motorist” nor did she “consume any alcoholic beverages”.

The cop proceeded to do some sobriety tests, which she allegedly failed. He formally arrested her and transported her to “the Miami Beach breath testing room.” There, she did two breathalyzer tests — scoring 0.145 and 0.148 as results. The legal limit in the US is 0.08. She was nearly double that!

Not only did she fail her breathalyzer tests, an empty bottle of tequila was also allegedly found in her car. Wow…

The 28-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a crash without rendering care, driving under the influence, and related property damage. She was held in Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation — where she took a hell of a nice mug shot (above, left)! From 8:16 a.m. onward she stayed in custody, but she was reportedly released on a $9,500 bond at approximately 11:45 a.m.

This isn’t DaniLeigh’s first run-in with the law either, btw. Back in 2021, she was charged with simple assault following a domestic dispute complaint. This could have been much worse than that.

Luckily, the victim survived the incident and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was treated for a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture. His condition is currently unknown but the injuries are reported to be non life-threatening. His scooter was reported to have “sustained major damage and was towed off the scene,” however.

Several outlets have reached out to DaniLeigh’s reps for comment, but no one has heard anything back yet as of writing this. Such a scary situation! We’re glad the victim made it out okay, this story could’ve easily had a much more tragic ending.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/DaniLeigh/Instagram]