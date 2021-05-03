Anna Nicole Smith’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Attends Kentucky Derby With Dad Larry!

Off to the races!

Dannielynn Birkhead is rocking a new, grown-up style. The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith has frequently attended the Kentucky Derby in the past, but this year she showed off a more mature, fashion-forward look. The father-daughter duo still rocked complimentary fits, but the 14-year-old looked chic in a bright blue suit with a matching bedazzled mask.

Dad divulged the deets on the teen’s look on Instagram, writing:

“It’s that time of year again. The @kentuckyderby weekend is here! Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won’t be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby. Dannielynn ‘finished first’ in her @jovanifashions pant suit and a beautiful white flowered fascinator. She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more ‘little girl’ dresses?? She cleaned out the chocolate brownies, ice cream and nachos while at the same time critiquing my outfit.

#kentuckyderby weekend #kentuckyoaks #prouddad #timeflies #nomorebraces #jovanifashions”

She looks great — and just like mom, too. Clearly this style evolution suits her. Hope they had a great time!

[Image via Larry Birkhead/Instagram]