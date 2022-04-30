Dave Coulier Wants To Do Full House Spinoff About Danny Tanner’s Death After Bob Saget’s Passing

Dave Coulier wants to honor Bob Saget by returning to where it all started.

In a sneak preview of an interview with Tamron Hall airing next week, the 62-year-old comedian revealed that he wants to do another Full House spinoff series in order to pay tribute to Saget, who died earlier this year from head trauma. How could you do it? Well, Dave said it would address the death of Danny Tanner, explaining:

“What I would love to do it bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives. We can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner and keep his character alive, because he’s very much alive in spirit with all of us. We miss him dearly. I think we would all do it in a heartbeat.”

It makes a kind of sense as a pitch. It’s easy to forget the entire premise of the original sitcom is that Danny’s wife has just died, and his friend and brother-in-law move in with him to help him raise his three girls — who just lost their mom. The entire franchise is about family coming together after a death.

Would more of the cast be down for such an idea?

As fans of the sitcom know, most of the cast, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber, reprised their roles for Fuller House between 2016 to 2020. Only the Olsen Twins didn’t return — but of course after Saget’s passing, Mary Kate and Ashley called their TV dad “the most loving, compassionate and generous man.” So who knows? We could see the entire cast back together again!

Personally, Dave is ready to head back to the set whenever:

“We talk all the time about how we would love to do a show again. We just love working and we love our fans so much. We love the whole process. We just love what the show is and what it means to people. We’re always raring to go. Hey, ABC! We started on ABC, let’s do another one!”

Sounds like this is very much still in the development phase. But we have to admit, as big fans of the show we’re intrigued — and we bet a lot of other fans would be, too. Heck, it might even be a good way for everyone who loved Bob Saget to cope a little better!

Thoughts? Would YOU want to see another Full House reboot?

[Image via Warner Bros TV/Netflix/YouTube]