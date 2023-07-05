David Beckham Marks 24th Anniversary With Victoria Beckham With Epic Baby-Faced Throwback Pic!

Victoria and David Beckham are still so in love — even after more than two decades since they tied the knot!

The couple celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. In honor of their special day, the 48-year-old former professional footballer took to Instagram to share a throwback of himself and the Spice Girls singer. And you guys, this photo is so sweet! In the old snapshot, a baby-faced Victoria and David could be seen sitting next to each other while holding a pair of adorable puppies. Aww!! He also gave a shout-out to the 49-year-old fashion designer in the caption, writing:

“On this day 4.7.99 24 years and counting To the best wife, mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time ) Happy Anniversary love u so much ”

You can ch-ch-check out the throwback photo of the Beckhams (below):

Love it!!

And he wasn’t the only one to share an anniversary tribute. Victoria also hopped on the ‘gram Tuesday to share three images of her and David, including one where he could be seen kissing her cheek. She expressed in the caption:

“Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you ) I love you so much @davidbeckham xx”

You can see her tribute (below):

Twenty-four years of marriage, and they’re still going strong! We love to see it! Happy anniversary, Victoria and David!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN, Victoria Beckham/Instagram]