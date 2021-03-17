YouTuber David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad Member Accused Of Raping Woman For Group S*x Video

[Warning: Possibly Triggering Content]

David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad, one of the most beloved (and at times controversial) groups on YouTube, is under fire after a young woman accused one member of rape during filming of a 2018 video.

Speaking to Business Insider on Tuesday, alleged victim Hannah, 20 at the time, claimed she and a group of friends had met up with the famous content creators to film. While aware of Durte Dom‘s “s*x addict” persona on the channel — which supposedly combined a reality TV feel with sitcom style humor — the four girls were unsure how much of that personality was faked for YouTube and how much was real. Reaching out on socials that day, the Vlog Squad member wanted to “hook up” with the girls in what he hoped would be his first “fivesome.” When asked if “the sexy stuff” would be in the vlog, the then 23-year-old responded:

“Might need to take a pic just to show dave so he believes me haha.”

This, of course, refers to Dobrik, who has gone on to amass millions of followers across multiple channels (currently over 18M on his main account) and has been dubbed “Gen Z’s Jimmy Fallon” by The Wall Street Journal. At the time of this incident, the comic was about to surpass the 10 million milestone, though Hannah claimed not to have been very aware of who the internet celebs were. While her friends were big fans, she was not, and when she admitted this, she said many of the members were angry. Within minutes of being at the house, Hannah alleged it was clear the girls were no longer interested in hooking up.

The 20-year-old played a small part in a since-deleted video titled, “SHE SHOULD NOT HAVE PLAYED WITH FIRE!!”, which chronicled her part in a “threesome” plot as she’s seen entering Dom’s bedroom with him. But prior to this moment, she says the boys (including then 45-year-old Jason Nash, Jeff Wittek, Todd Smith, Nick Antonyan, and Brandon Calvillo) made the situation feel hostile and uncomfortable. After being served alcohol (though she was underage), Hannah insists she did not consent to s*x.

Speaking to the outlet, the woman recalled Zeglaitis “guided” her to his room before blocking the exit. She shared:

“He was, like, ‘No, you at least have to give me a kiss. I was getting really scared because he wasn’t letting me leave, my friends were in a totally different part of the house. I was, like, ‘What happens if I keep saying no?’ So I just gave him a kiss.”

The designated driver of the night, Sarah, could tell her friend was drunk when Dom pulled her away from the group.

“She was not fully coherent and articulate. You could tell she was definitely affected by something. It was very obvious in the way she was speaking, which was very fast and a lot.”

But it was apparently Hannah and another girl, Aubrey, who were behind closed doors with the creator, though the other men of the Vlog Squad were in the hall listening and peeking in to confirm what they heard was happening. Honestly so disgusting on so many levels.

Sarah claimed that at one point, Dobrik himself could be heard responding to someone asking if the group had found “success,” to which he said (while holding a camera):

“No, he locked the door.”

During the threesome, Hannah was reported to be losing consciousness, but Dom was not stopping. While Aubrey did not comment on the story, Business Insider saw an alleged text she wrote to Hannah this month, in which she recalled:

“I remember you were starting to close your eyes and just were obviously drunk so I finished him off just to get him away from you.”

Once the YouTuber left the room, the other friends had to carry Hannah home because she was unable to stand herself. A video has even resurfaced from the ending of that vlog in which David is heard laughing, saying:

“Dom just had a threesome and I think we’re all…We’re all going to jail.”

YIKES!! To address these harrowing accusations, some of which are backed by former Vlog Squad member Trisha Paytas (in full HERE), David posted a short video on his side YouTube channel (used for his podcast VIEWS), in which he skirts around the issue at hand and declares:

“With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore, like Dom, I chose to distance myself, because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct. I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends.”

He also insisted he’s always asked for consent before posting any videos to his vlog, as well as happily deleted content he or people within the videos no longer felt appropriate to be online. Which was the case for Hannah when she finally reached out to Dom in a lengthy Instagram DM to have the post removed.

Still, she never did receive an apology for the way she felt the story was manipulated to look a certain way in the eyes of the public verse the traumatic experience it really was. And while she has not contacted the police on this matter, the effects of that night still haunt her.

Listen to David’s reaction (below)!

Quite frankly, these accusations are so sickening to hear and our hearts go out to Hannah. It is also quite telling that David chose to address these issues on his side channel (which only has a measly 1.67M subscribers compared to the nearly 19M on his other page). While there has been other drama surfacing bewteen David and Dom on socials as of late, Hannah’s claims certainly deserved a more compassionate and detailed reaction than that YT clip.

Anyone complicit in her rape owes this girl more than an apology!!

