Dax Shepard Needs Surgery After Breaking Multiple Ribs In SCARY Motorcycle Accident!

Dax Shepard is opening up about a seriously scary motorcycle accident that left him with multiple injuries, but thankfully, he’s still alive to tell the story!

Speaking on a recent episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the 45-year-old actor described the harrowing sequence of events that took place when he lost control of his bike while riding at a California racetrack. After hearing about this, we’d highly suggest a different quarantine activity to pass the time!

Addressing listeners and his co-host Monica Padman, he began:

“I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards. And then someone turned in, as they have the right to, I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.”

Shepard went on to reveal that he “clipped” the other rider’s bumper and “went over the handlebars and landed pretty hard.” He went on to call the moment “a little demoralizing” as it was his first time on the track, adding how he got yelled at by employees for not getting off the course soon enough after the crash. He explained:

“They really let me have it and I was too injured to object, so I just took it on the chin.”

Wow. We hope they made sure he was okay in addition to that verbal lashing. Staying on the raceway after a crash could leave you right in harm’s way if other drivers are coming from behind you, but the Parenthood alum sounded like he really needed some assistance there!

After icing his injury, Dax “went back out” but eventually left, saying, “it was too painful.” Unfortunately, the actor didn’t realize how bad things were until the next day when he finally ventured to the ER to get checked out:

“I’ve been at the hospital for seven hours today. The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle’s broken in three places, and I need surgery. And then I broke my hand that I’d broke a couple months ago.”

Ouch!!!

BTW, that initial hand injury he described came from an off-roading trip back in May. What a thrill-seeker! While the star admitted he felt “very bad” and “guilty” about scaring his colleague Padman and wife Kristen Bell, Shepard doesn’t see himself quitting motorcycles altogether:

“I don’t think I’m going to quit, but I think I might be willing to quit for the remainder of 2020.”

You know what? Fair. This year is absolutely cursed! LOLz. Though he didn’t mention them by name, daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, would likely prefer their dad to take it easy, too. The father of two later took to Instagram to show a shirtless pic of his injuries (up top), writing:

“Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern. I’m in one piece and spirits are high 🙂 Sorry for causing concern.”

Seriously. Be careful out there, dude! Wishing him a speedy recovery, no pun intended!

