Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Didn’t Plan On Settling In California After Shocking Megxit!

Even when you think you’ve got things mapped out, plans can change very quickly!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finding out as much, months after officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family! The pair initially intended to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America — specifically Canada, in order to say within the Commonwealth — but now things have changed with the purchase of a new home in Santa Barbara! What gives?!

Related: Meghan Re-Visits Moving Back To America During Nationwide BLM Protests

A source spoke to People this week about the sudden and seemingly significant changes for the embattled former royals and new parents, and to hear the insider tell it, things sure sound difficult AF back on the home front in London. The insider explained (below):

“[They initially] planned to split their time in the Commonwealth [with a home in Canada], but things got in the way that made that more difficult. This decision has not always been on the cards. If it had, they would not have gone through everything else they have gone through.”

Inneresting…

Of course, the 39-year-old former Suits star and her 35-year-old husband weren’t just considering themselves when they moved out to the Western Hemisphere, first stopping off on Vancouver Island, Canada for the final weeks of 2019 before moving even further south this year. They had their son, 1-year-old Archie to consider, too!

From the sounds of it, the little guy is adjusting really well to California, and specifically Santa Barbara, a beautiful coastal town about 90 miles north of Los Angeles in which the former royals have settled after reportedly buying a $14 million mansion. The insider revealed more about Archie’s new life as a Cali kid, saying:

“They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens. It’s so beautiful. Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free. The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time. They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family.”

Awww! That sounds so fun! Sometimes, life throws you curveballs and happy accidents come along — things you never planned, but just seem to work out anyways, ya know?! Maybe Santa Barbara is where this happy family is meant to be!

Hollywood or Bust!

Speaking of SoCal, Meghan’s experience with the region’s world-famous entertainment industry isn’t the only thing this couple is banking on as they settle into their new digs. Another confidant spoke to Us Weekly about the popular former prince’s career plans now that he’s living abroad, and it sounds like he’s got the silver screen on his mind, too!

Related: Royal Website Wipes Out Meghan And Harry’s Social Profiles… See Ya, England!

The source noted how the new dad has “always had a creative streak” and was starting to think of how he could put it together in El Lay, adding (below):

“Harry’s determined to make it in Hollywood, just as much as Meghan. He’s focusing on making documentaries connected to good causes — not just on the production side of things. We’ll also be seeing him in front of the camera, more as a spokesperson than anything else. Working in the entertainment industry isn’t something he particularly thought about doing as royal, but since separating from the royals, he now has the opportunity to explore new, exciting opportunities and can’t wait to get his upcoming projects off the ground.”

Ooh! Prince Harry, documentarian! Look out, Werner Herzog… you’ve got competition! Ha!!!

Related: Meghan Markle Scores Big Legal Win In Ongoing Privacy Case!

Seriously, though, it’ll be interesting to see where these two take their newfound entertainment opportunities, especially after Meghan’s return to the industry when she narrated the Disney+ film Elephant a few months ago. Something tells us with their money and their high-profile celebrity status, there will be no trouble for the couple to “make it” in Hollywood…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Maybe we should gear up for a new reality show: Meghan and Harry Take Cali! Ha!!! Sound off about the pair’s move to Santa Barbara, Harry’s potential documentary career, or anything else down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]