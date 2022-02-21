The Bachelor's Demi Burnett Reveals Autism Diagnosis Following Psychological Test

Demi Burnett is speaking out about her life and health — and we admire her so much for being so genuine!

The Bachelor alum, who first rose to prominence during Colton Underwood‘s season of the hit reality TV show back in 2019, opened up on Instagram over the weekend and revealed a very important development in her life: she has been diagnosed as autistic after undergoing a psychological test.

The 26-year-old fan favorite TV star posted a photo carousel to her IG page, leading with a snap of herself dressed in a funky outfit and warning that she was about to say something serious in the caption (below):

“MAYBE A TRIGGER WARNING I DONT KNOW BUT HEADS UP”

After the warning, the Bachelor in Paradise alum opened up about her autism diagnosis, explaining how he wants to “have a better quality of life” after getting to this point:

“I did a psychological evaluation and I’m autistic. There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting. Swipe for some ‘memes’ that might be helpful when dealing with an autistic person. all I want is to have a better quality of life”

She continued from there, too, leaving an optimistic message for fans and followers who may be going through a similar journey with autism:

“I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren’t alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn’t your fault”

Inspiring!

Along with the reveal and her initial photo, Demi’s pic carousel included several charts and diagrams, including ways to support neurodivergent people, a definition of ableism, a chart of autistic traits, and more.

You can see the full post (below):

Powerful and inspiring! Demi is living her truth and helping others in being so open and honest about it. We love to see it!

IG commenters loved to see it, too. It was heartwarming to read through all the reactions to Demi’s announcement, with commenters coming through to shower love on the reality TV veteran. Fellow Bachelor Nation members reached out in droves, including Onyeka Ehie (below):

“So proud of you always being so brave and strong. A real ass person and that’s why I love you”

And Kirpa Sudick:

“Proud of you girl.”

Plus BiP alum Maurissa Gunn, too:

“I love you so much. I’m so proud of you. You’re the most amazing person ever.”

Such a wonderful reaction to such an important moment! Sending all of our best wishes to Demi as the continues to work towards living her best life!

[Image via Demi Burnett/Instagram]