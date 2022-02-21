Willie Garson Remembered By Son Nathen & Friends On What Would Have Been His 58th Birthday

Gone but never forgotten.

Willie Garson was celebrated by many of his family and friends on what would have been his 58th birthday on Sunday. As Perezcious readers know, the performer, best known as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, died after a private battle with pancreatic cancer in September. He worked on the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That until the very end, when he knew it was time to go home and be with his only child, Nathen Garson, before his death.

Now, the 21-year-old is mourning his adoptive father on what would have been his birthday. Nathen took to Instagram with an emotional tribute to his “papa.” While sharing a sweet throwback photo of himself as a child sitting on his dad’s lap, he reflected:

“Happy birthday papa. Miss you tons and love you ”

We cannot imagine how difficult it must be to say goodbye to your only parent at such a young age.

Many celebs took to the comment section to share their condolences and well wishes, including Saved By the Bell alum Tiffani Thiessen who responded with three heart emojis. Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett added:

“Miss you Willie. Love.”

Hilarie Burton, who met Garson while working on White Collar, also paid tribute to her dear friend, writing:

“I miss you I miss you I miss you. Happy Birthday @willie.garson .

Love you and @nathen_garson for my whole life.”

It’s so nice to see how supportive and loving all of Willie’s friends have been to Nathen in this devastating time!

Meanwhile, another family member — albeit fictional — was also mourning Willie’s loss over the weekend. And Just Like That lead Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen husband Anthony Marentino, took to his Instagram Story with a still from the TV show, noting:

“Happy Birthday Willie. You are terribly missed my sweet TV husband. ”

While other Sex and the City stars didn’t publicly acknowledge the birthday on social media, we’re sure they all paid tribute to their late co-star in their own special way. It’s heartbreaking to remember just how young he was when he passed. Sending lots of love to all those mourning Willie’s loss.

