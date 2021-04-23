Demi Lovato Discusses The 'Delicate Balance' Of Having To Tell Herself To 'Shut Up' When Oversharing...!

Demi Lovato should’ve taken her own advice earlier this week!

The 28-year-old popped up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a new interview airing Friday, and judging by her comments on air, she’s definitely still learning and finding her way in this crazy world.

Interview by guest host Ashley Graham in a segment that made its way to YouTube, the Confident singer opened up about her recent docuseries and album Dancing With The Devil… The Art of Starting Over, as well as her past experiences overcoming addiction and her near-fatal overdose.

Max Ehrich‘s ex-fiancée really got our attention with a remarkably self-aware discussion on oversharing, though. Of course, for the last week, Demi has been at the center of a controversy involving food and diet culture at The Bigg Chill, a local Los Angeles woman-owned small business. But while Demi’s feud with the frozen yogurt place was definitely an ugly mark on her social media activity, it’ seems like she’s at least open to changing?

Speaking to Graham about her personal history as “an open book” regarding personal and sometimes controversial issues, the pop star said:

“It’s this delicate balance of how much do I share and how much do I not? It’s just figuring out where those boundaries are that’s been a little challenging. I know that ultimately it’s really important for me to be as transparent as possible. I just have to remind myself to shut up sometimes because I am such an open book that I will keep going and going.”

Yeah… So, like, that inner monologue telling herself to “shut up sometimes” might have been helpful, oh, like, five days ago before she started an all-out social media war with an innocent small business during a pandemic.

Just saying!!!

Graham didn’t push Lovato on that, though. And Bigg Chill problems aside, the Disney alum nevertheless sounded very confident about her place in the world and her ability to be herself:

“It’s been very empowering and liberating to just fully own my truth and say, ‘This is who I am. This is what works for me and if you don’t like it, that’s OK. I’m not asking for you to.'”

Amen to that, we suppose!

BTW, the duo did low-key discuss love, as well. While Demi didn’t reveal too much regarding her post-Ehrich love life, she did clue us into the fact how it’s “going to happen” again for her “at some point” in the future. Hmmmm! Maybe she knows something she hasn’t let on to the world yet?!

The Sorry Not Sorry singer said:

“Honestly, I’m not looking for a relationship or something. I’ve got needs. My needs need to be met at some point. So that’s going to happen, and I’m excited for that, that will be fun. But in the meantime I’m chilling.”

Well then! For more, you can watch the full interview (below), and see Demi and Ashley smash watermelons together, too:

Fun!

What do U think about the New Mexico native’s explanations of her thought process and tendency to overshare, y’all?! Just a low-key attempt at damage control, or something deeper?! Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

