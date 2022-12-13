Demi Moore Shares Rare Pic With Ex Bruce Willis & Blended Family Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are “getting into the holiday spirit” with their beautiful blended family!

The 60-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a rare pic of herself alongside her former husband, their three daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. Also featured in the festive photo was Bruce’s current wife, Emma Hemming Willis, 44, and their two children, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, eight.

Oh, and don’t forget Tallulah’s dog, Pilaf! Now that’s family goals!!

Related: Bruce Sells ‘Digital Twin’ Rights To Deepfake Company!

The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress captioned the adorable upload, which also shows pics of the family eating dinner, and snuggling up in front of a Christmas tree:

“We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!”

See (below):

The festivities seemingly took place last week, as the former couple’s youngest daughter posted a pic with her proud parents and doggo (all dressed in the same flannels and sweaters as seen in Demi’s post) last Wednesday where Bruce and Pilaf are adoringly looking into one another’s eyes. She captioned the moment:

“the laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning”

So cute! See (below):

This all comes after the Pulp Fiction actor stepped away from his decades-spanning career following his devastating reveal in March of a diagnosis of aphasia — a language disorder which affects one’s cognitive function and ability to speak and understand communication. An insider told RadarOnline last Wednesday the family has since gotten closer in the wake of his decline, noting:

“Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma. She’s taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him. If she’s not there by his side, she’s calling on the phone just so Bruce can hear her voice.”

Speaking on Bruce’s family, the source added:

“They know he won’t be around forever so they’re cherishing every single moment.”

Related: Bruce Has Been Battling Cognitive Issues For Nearly 20 years, Says Family

The confidant continued:

“Bruce can’t say much, and it doesn’t seem like he’s grasping much of what others say, so Emma’s really been the voice and communicator for him.”

The pics seemingly come from Idaho, where the family often spend holidays together. The source noted:

“It was always a special time. The family traditions they loved continued, like their pajama parties and game nights.”

They further added:

“There are days when they see glimpses of the old Bruce, but they are brief and far between. It seems he’s slipping further away from them, and it breaks their heart. The girls can’t imagine Christmas without Bruce. It’s been painful to see him deteriorate. The older girls miss the old Bruce — the one who used to tease them about their boyfriends and give them unsolicited advice. All they can do is tell him they love him and pray for a holiday miracle.”

We’re just glad that they’ve all rallied around him to give all their love and support. FAMILY over everything! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Demi Moore/Instagram]