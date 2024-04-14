Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Touching Throwback Photos Showcasing Their ‘Cellular’ Level Of Love!

Emma Heming has undying love for Bruce Willis.

On Saturday, the Die Hard star’s wife took to Instagram to share some old throwback pics amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia. She wrote in a selfie video set to SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s All The Stars:

“Caught in the old photo and video vortex. Send help! #GoodGrief”

Related: Sofia Vergara Declares Love For Her ‘Handsome Doctor’ BF!

She then posted three photos with the Pulp Fiction star from throughout the years. The first appeared to be from the set of one of Bruce’s action movies, in Budapest, Hungary in 2012. Emma wrapped her arms around the 69-year-old, who was dripping in prop blood. The two posed next to his middle daughter Scout with ex-wife Demi Moore.

The second photo saw Bruce strolling down the street with his and Emma’s daughter Mabel on his shoulders reading a book. See (below):

Awww.

Lastly, Emma shared a black-and-white photo of her planting a smooch on Bruce’s cheek as he smiled at the camera. She captioned it:

“A cellular level kinda love”

So sweet.

As we’ve been following, Bruce has been battling frontotemporal dementia for over a year now. It’s been a tough challenge for Emma amid social media speculation regarding his condition, but we admire how positive she always remains. The two also share daughter Evelyn together.

Reactions? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Emma Heming/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]