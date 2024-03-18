Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed With Autism -- & It ‘Changed’ Her Life!

Tallulah Willis has autism, and she ain’t afraid to talk about it! Over the weekend, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s youngest daughter took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her and her Die Hard star dad on a red carpet — where she thinks the signs were strong!

In the clip, the now-30-year-old was young enough for Bruce to carry her. But instead of sitting still, she was fidgeting with the skin on his face and petting his head. OMG we remember this! She wrote in her caption:

“tell me your [sic] autistic without telling me your [sic] autistic ”

Watch (below):

We didn’t know! And apparently not too many others did, either!

In the comments, one fan commended Tallulah for sharing her truth, asking if she was diagnosed as a child. But the celeb kid revealed she was far from a kid when she finally learned her truth! She responded:

“actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life. ”

THIS SUMMER?? Wow! Good for her for dropping the news so casually, honestly! It’s a lot more common than people think!

This all comes amid Bruce’s ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia, which has brought the family, including Tallulah’s older sisters Scout, 30, and Rumer, 35, and their mom Demi closer with the Pulp Fiction star’s current wife Emma Heming and their young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. It’s so good to hear the rest of the fam are getting looked after, too.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Tallulah Willis/Instagram]