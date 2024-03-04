Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming SLAMS 'Clickbait' Saying He Has No 'Joy' In Life Amid Dementia Battle

Emma Heming is fiercely defending her husband Bruce Willis.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old hopped on Instagram with a stern message directed at “clickbaity” headlines aiming to stir up fear surrounding the Die Hard actor’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. She shared:

“It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline, and got clickbaited, that had to do with my own family. The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband.”

The mother of two continued:

“Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth. Okay? I need society and whoever is writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it, it’s over, let’s pack it up, nothing else to see here, we’re done. No, it is the complete opposite of that, okay?”

Ugh, poor Emma. She’s going through so much… And to have to also face damaging pieces online?? So hard. She went on:

“100 percent, there is grief and sadness, there’s all of that. But you start a new chapter. And that chapter is filled — let me just tell you what it is: it’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness, that’s where we are. So stop with these stupid headlines, these stupid clickbaity things that freak people out. Stop doing that. Nothing to see here, okay?”

She also added a lengthy caption alongside the video:

“My experience is that two things can be true and exist at the same time. Grief and deep love. Sadness and deep connection. Trauma and resilience. I had to get out of my own way to get here but once I arrived, life really started to come together with meaning and I had a true sense of purpose. There is so much beauty and soulfulness in this story. Here’s what I’ve come to understand is that we are being educated by the wrong people. People that have an opinion versus an experience. People that have not taken the time to properly educate themselves on any kind of neurocognitive disease. Why can I be so bold and say that? Because I see headline after headline and blurbs of misinformation. I’m not even talking about my family, I’m used to the craziness of these farfetched headlines and stories. I’m just talking about baseline dementia awareness and what’s being fed to the public. You wonder why anxiety and depression is up in our society. I honestly think part of it has to do with this kind of clickbait, how things are framed and pushed out to us and how we have a split second to take that information in. Man, it’ll do a number on my psyche. To whom it may concern, please be mindful how you frame your story’s to the public about dementia and dig deeper. There are so many wonderful organizations and specialist within this space to reach out to so you can really do your due diligence to iron your story and content out. Thank you #dementiaawareness #ftdawareness #frontotemporaldementia #caregiversupport”

She followed up the post with another about care partners. See (below):

The Willis family revealed last year Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after battling aphasia. Our hearts are with Emma and the entire family during this tough tome! They are all so strong!

