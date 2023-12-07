RHOBH Chef Agreed Denise Richards Was 'F**ked Up' At Dinner -- What Happened Next?!

The big question still on everyone’s minds after watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills these past two weeks — what the heck was up with Denise Richards?!

In case you missed it, fans began voicing their concern and confusion over the 52-year-old reality star’s odd behavior last week during the first part of the cannabis-themed dinner party at Kyle Richards’ home. As some viewers put it, Denise was acting like a “hot f**king mess!” And it turns out things only got worse as time passed that evening!

On the new episode of the show on Wednesday night, Denise went off on Erika Jayne at one point during the dinner. Why? Well, no one actually had a clue the reason for the massive argument at first because she refused to explain it! Not even when Erika asked to tell her what she did wrong! Denise pointed to the singer and said:

“I do have a question for you. Why you treated me a certain way after I met you. And, I mean, I can say this about me and you. You and I. The first time I met you, you were so sweet and so lovely. A year later was a different dynamic.”

Erika insisted she didn’t “feel anything personal toward” Denise and wasn’t sure what the problem was — since the Wild Things star wasn’t being “clear” with her words. To which she replied:

“You were very different towards me. We’re grown ass adult, and you know what I’m talking about.”

Yeah… The cast had no idea what Denise was talking about. They were completely confused. But she kept insisting everyone “knew” what she was talking about, including Erika. Hmm.

Now you may think the reason for all of the communication issues and confusion is because the THC meal was getting to Denise! However, she turned it down earlier in the dinner! So what was up? The housewives have their own theories about what was going on with Denise that night, though. And they all seemed to agree on two things — she pre-gamed a little too much before the party and thus she was very “f**ked up!” Garcelle Beauvais commented in a confessional:

“Denise is slurring her words a little bit. Maybe Denise had a drink before she came because she was nervous.”

Erika pointed out Denise was “on another level” compared to everyone else. Meanwhile, Kyle was very concerned about her friend’s behavior, saying:

“I do not understand what is going on with Denise. I haven’t seen her eat a lot of this weed-infused food. It doesn’t seem like she was drinking that much. Either she partaked before she got here. … I don’t understand what’s happening.”

Even the weed chef Chris noticed she was acting strange! Cameras caught him saying in the kitchen as he watched the drama unfold at the bash:

“Dude, Denise Richards is f**ked up.”

Yeesh…

Denise ended up leaving the dinner early, with her coat on upside down. It was not the most graceful exit. And if you expected her to address her actions when she appeared in a different scene, don’t hold your breath.

A much calmer and put-together Denise avoided having a conversation about her weird behavior at lunch with Garcelle, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke. But she did FINALLY explain why she was so upset as she confronted Erika! She revealed her anger toward Erika was because she was “talking about threesomes” in front of her children… three years ago. Denise said:

“[I wanted] just for her to acknowledge it and to apologize, just to say, ‘you know what, I feel bad about it, and I’m really sorry.’ Otherwise, she’s just a mean ass bitch so, sorry.”

Wow. Either Denise didn’t think she acted out of character that night or was too embarrassed to talk about it, but viewers just want an answer about what was going on with her! It’s safe to say no one expected her big return to RHOBH would turn out like this.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think we’ll ever get an explanation about Denise’s behavior? Let us know your thoughts on the episode in the comments below.

[Image via The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills/Peacock]