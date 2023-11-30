Fans Call Out Denise Richards For Acting Like A 'Hot F**king Mess' During RHOBH Return! Watch!

Denise Richards has come back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

Fans have been awaiting her return ever since Kyle Richards posted a video teasing the unexpected comeback earlier this year. But when Denise appeared on the reality show for a dinner party on Wednesday night’s episode, the excitement to see the 52-year-old actress on our screens again quickly turned to… confusion? Concern? Everyone was asking what the heck was up with her. Why? Well, not to put too fine a point on it, but people thought she was acting like a “hot f**king mess!”

During the episode, Denise attended a drama-filled, cannabis-themed dinner party at Kyle’s home with another former housewife, Camille Grammer. Upon entering the house, current cast member Erika Jayne immediately asked her if she would be partaking in any of the THC-infused food with the rest of the group. While looking straight into the camera, Denise oddly winked and moved her mouth side to side, saying:

“I don’t wanna eat that stuff. I’ve smoked weed twice in my life, and I’m good. I’m not gonna say who I did that with.”

Hmm, who could she possibly have smoked weed with..?

See the moment (below):

Did anyone catch Queen ???? Denise break the fourth wall giving a cheeky wink to the camera ?????! ???????????????? #RHOBH @DENISE_RICHARDS pic.twitter.com/TWqWatrUIA — Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) (@_MANDONNA_) November 30, 2023

But the reality star’s strange behavior continued as she kept making some interesting facial expressions when everyone sat down for dinner! When Garcelle Beauvais asked why Kyle and Sutton Stacke weren’t at the table with the group (FYI, they were fighting in the other room), Denise questioned whether she had “too much of the hors d’oeuvres?” Tucking her chin into her neck before pursing her lips to the side, she then added:

“Well, you know what I’m talking about.”

Watch (below):

seated for the denise richards show tonight #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/0ycMbKrI7x — Cody ???????? (@Thot_Pocket) November 30, 2023

Oof. While dinner got more heated, Denise didn’t chime in with her hot takes. However, she did manage to continue to serve some more peculiar facial expressions — including one in which she attempted to look shocked at what was said. See (below):

Since the episode aired, many viewers took to X (Twitter) to question what was “wrong” with Denise. Many even asked if she potentially got her pregame on before the party, especially since she did not join everyone in the cannabis activities that night. See a sampling of the reactions (below):

“Denise Richard’s was a HOT F**kING MESS tonight.” “I love denise richards… but my sis looks CRAZY” “Denise was lit before the lit dinner” “What’s wrong w Denise? “I think it’s safe to assume that Denise Richards got her pre-party on. I’m fully here for it though.” “what is up with denise and all of these faces she’s making?” “What’s going on with Denise Richard ? She doesn’t seem like herself…….” “Was Denise Richards on something last night? No offense, she just seemed wayyy too out of it.”

No matter what was going on, it seemed Denise had a good time at the bash so far. Bravo fans will have to see if that continues when the rest of party airs next week! What do YOU think of her return, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

