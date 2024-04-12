Designer Roberto Cavalli Dead At 83 -- Just A Year After Welcoming Child With 38-Year-Old Model

The fashion world lost a legend this week.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, fashion designer Roberto Cavallari died in Florence, Italy, on Friday after a long battle with an unknown illness. He was 83. The company confirmed the sad news in a post on Instagram, saying:

“It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Robert Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished.”

For those who don’t know, Roberto leaves behind six children. He shares Tommaso and Cristina Cavalli with his first wife, Silvanella Giannoni, whom he was married to for ten years before divorcing in 1974. He then has Robert, Rachele, and Daniele Cavalli from his second marriage to former model Eva Maria Duringer. Last year, he welcomed a baby boy named Giorgio Cavalli with his longtime girlfriend, 38-year-old model Sandra Nilsson. Roberto revealed to Novella 2000:

“Sandra is doing fine. The baby, who was born a week ago right here in Florence, is beautiful and it was really emotional to see him right after he was born. His name is Giorgio, like his grandfather, my father whom the Nazis shot in the Cavriglia massacre when I was four years old.”

So heartbreaking for the family. When it comes to his career, Roberto founded the eponymous company in 1975. His designs have been worn by many celebrities over the years, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Noami Campbell, and more. He was truly a icon in the fashion world! Since the news of his death broke, several people have taken to social media to pay tribute, including Giorgio Armani. He called Roberto a “true artist” in a tribute on X (Twitter), saying:

“I cannot imagine a vision of fashion more distant from mine than that of Roberto Cavalli, yet I have always had enormous respect for him: Roberto was a true artist, wild and wonderful in his use of prints, capable of transforming fantasy into seductive clothes. I have learnt with great sadness of his passing: his Tuscan verve will be greatly missed.”

Adriana Lima also praised the “legend” on Instagram Stories, writing:

“Unapologetic in style and spirit. We lost a legend today. Rest in peace.”

