World’s Oldest Conjoined Twins Lori & George Schappell Dead At 62

The world’s oldest conjoined twins, Lori and George Schappell, have passed away.

Per their obituaries published by Leibensperger Funeral Homes, the pair died on Sunday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The cause of their death is unknown. They were 62 at the time of their death.

Lori and George had partially fused skulls, sharing vital blood vessels. They also shared 30 percent of their brains — the frontal and parietal lobes. George suffered from spina bifida and could not walk, requiring him to use a wheelchair that Lori pushed around. When asked if they ever wished to be separated, George once said in a 1997 documentary:

“Would we be separated? Absolutely not. My theory is: why fix what is not broken?”

Despite predictions from medical professionals that the twins wouldn’t live past 30, they beat the odds and went on to live for three more decades. Amazing. Over the years, Lori and George have tried to live as separately as possible. George reportedly had a career as a country singer, while Lori was a trophy-winning ten-pin bowler. They lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Pennsylvania, alternating each night when they spent in their own room. And in 2007, George came out as transgender. Learn more about the twins (below):

They are survived by their father, six siblings, and several nieces and nephews. Our hearts go out to George and Lori’s loved ones. Rest in peace…

[Image via Tina Paul / WENN]